UK warned over re-emergence of big-bank reliance

Reuters, LONDON

London’s vast financial services industry must never again be the “master of the economy,” the opposition Labour finance spokesman was to say yesterday in a speech accusing bankers of profiting from speculation at the expense of ordinary people.

John McDonnell, a veteran socialist who is now seeking to reassure business, promised higher taxes and tougher regulation of banks on the 10th anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers — the pivotal moment in the global financial crisis.

In a speech outside the Bank of England, McDonnell was to say that ordinary people are still paying the price for the crisis through falling living standards and cuts to public services.

“One of the key lessons to be learnt from the crash is that never again must we allow finance to become the master of the economy, rather than its servant,” McDonnell was to say, according to excerpts of his speech.

“Labour in government will put finance to work for the real economy,” the excerpts said.

Despite his previous antipathy toward bankers, McDonnell is trying to win the support of financial leaders, just as former Labour leader Tony Blair helped prepare his party for power with what was dubbed the “prawn cocktail offensive” in the 1990s.

For example, McDonnell went for talks with Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs earlier this week to discuss Britain’s upcoming departure from the EU.

However, his speech was to say it would be clear that Labour will seek to extract more revenue from the City of London, including proposals to expand an existing tax on shares to trading on other assets such as bonds and derivatives.