FOREX

HKMA intervenes again

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) yesterday said it had bought up more than US$2 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars to maintain a long-held peg to the US dollar. The intervention — the third in as many day and the latest in a series of moves to support the currency this year — comes as the US dollar rockets on the back of turmoil in emerging markets and the ongoing Turkish lira crisis. The buyout means that the agency will have just $12 billion in its reserves by the end of the week, the lowest level in a decade, Bloomberg News said.

AVIATION

Blackstone eyes India stake

Blackstone Group LP is in talks to buy a stake in the loyalty program of Jet Airways India Ltd, the troubled Indian carrier that is exploring options to raise cash, people with knowledge of the matter said. The private equity firm has expressed interest in a deal that could value Jet Privilege Pvt at about 30 billion rupees (US$429 million) to 40 billion rupees, the sources said.

COMPUTERS

Lenovo posts Q2 profit gain

Chinese technology giant Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) yesterday recorded a sharp rise in first quarter net profit its turnaround gathered pace. The PC maker posted a US$77 million net profit in the quarter to June 30 — up from a US$72 million loss in the same period last year. Lenovo also reported a 19 percent rise in revenue to US$11.91 billion — its second consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth.

AUTOMAKERS

SEC subpoenas Tesla board

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has subpoenaed Tesla Inc as it digs deeper into CEO Elon Musk’s disclosure about a potential buyout of the electric car maker, according to media reports. The subpoena demands information from each of Tesla’s nine directors, according to a story published on Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper cited an unidentified person familiar with the matter after Fox Business News reported the commission’s move. Neither Tesla nor the SEC would comment on Wednesday. The subpoena signals that the SEC has opened a formal investigation into whether Musk told the truth in his tweet on Tuesday last week about have financing locked up for a deal that analysts have estimated would require US$25 billion to US$50 billion.

BRAZIL

Economy contracted in Q2

The economy contracted nearly 1 percent in the second quarter due to a trucker’s strike, the central bank said on Wednesday. The nine-day strike that ended in late May caused fuel shortages, cut into food deliveries and backed up exports. The bank said the economy shrank 0.99 percent. According to the bank, the nation’s Economic Activity Index rose 3.29 percent in June from May, which saw a 3.28 percent drop. However, that was not enough to close the quarter on a positive note.

AUSTRALIA

Joblessness hits record low

Unemployment dropped to the lowest level since November 2012, edging toward the full employment level its central bank is targeting, even as hiring fell and fewer people sought work last month. Joblessness fell from 5.4 percent in June to 5.3 percent, which was economists’ median estimate, Bureau of Statistics data showed yesterday. Employment fell 3,900 from June, when it rose an upwardly revised 58,200.