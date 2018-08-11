Wages in June rise 2.46% annually, shrink from May

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter

The average monthly regular wage was NT$40,846 in June, up 2.46 percent from the same month last year, but down 0.12 percent from May, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said yesterday.

The pace of annual increase has exceeded 2 percent for seven straight months, reflecting an improving domestic economy and pay raises by employers, the DGBAS said.

Including bonuses and compensation, the overall average monthly wage rose 7.2 percent year-on-year and 0.74 percent month-on-month to NT$47,969, as many employers offered holiday bonuses for the Dragon Boat Festival in June, the agency said in a report.

From January to June, the average regular wage was NT$40,745 per month, up 2.55 percent from a year earlier and the highest level for the period in 18 years, while the overall average wage including bonuses and compensation increased 3.66 percent annually to NT$55,425 per month, the agency said.

After adjustments for consumer inflation, which increased 1.6 percent annually in the first six months, the real average wage from January to June was NT$38,122 per month, an increase of 0.89 percent year-on-year, while the overall average wage including bonuses and compensation over the period expanded 1.98 percent to NT$51,867 per month, the DGBAS said.

The latest wage data were based on the agency’s survey of employees in the industrial and service sectors.

Those working in the agriculture sectors, government agencies, schools or research institutes, and religious or occupational groups were not included in the survey.

The agency also published updated workforce figures, showing that the total number of employees as of June 30 was 7.64 million, up 1.54 percent year-on-year and 0.05 percent month-on-month, while the average number of monthly working hours was 165.7, down 13.3 hours from May and 16.9 hours from a year earlier due to the Dragon Boat Festival, the report said.

In the first six months, the average number of working hours was 165, down 0.3 hours from a year earlier, it said.