Farnborough announces US$192 billion in orders

AFP, LONDON

England’s Farnborough airshow this week saw deals worth US$192 billion, a jump of more than 50 percent compared with 2016, in a sign of “confidence in global trade,” organizers said on Saturday.

The biannual air industry gathering recorded more than 1,400 commercial aircraft orders, valued at US$154 billion, alongside at least 1,432 deals for engines worth US$21.96 billion.

The total is an increase of US$67.5 billion on the previous airshow two years ago, with the rivalry between Boeing Co and Airbus SE — who made the majority of plane orders — swelling sales.

US aviation giant Boeing announced 676 orders, totaling US$92 billion at list prices, as of Thursday, compared with 571 at last year’s Paris Air Show, which alternates with Farnborough as the aviation industry’s premier showcase.

Airbus said it received orders and commitments for 431 aircraft worth US$70 billion, compared with 326 at the Paris event.

Boeing said its total reflects “resurgence in demand for freighters and strong order activity for the 737 MAX and 787 passenger airplanes,” while its European competitor said it saw “strong market appetite for all our leading aircraft product families.”

“The major deals announced this week demonstrate how confident the aerospace industry is and the role of Farnborough as an economic barometer,” Farnborough International chief executive Gareth Rogers said.

The show attracted its most global attendance ever with about 100 countries represented and a record Chinese presence, Farnborough said in a statement.

There was also a near-10 percent rise in trade visitors compared with previous years, with more than 80,000 visitors passing through the gates, it said.