Sentiment regarding Taiwan’s manufacturing sector showed signs of improvement in May, driven by an increase in new technology applications and rising raw material prices, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (台灣經濟研究院) said in a statement on Friday. The composite index for the manufacturing sector rose 0.29 from April to 13.05, the institute said. The pricing, purchases of raw materials and demand — three of the five factors that make up the composite index — moved higher, while the general business climate and production costs moved lower, it said.

Shareholders of Global PMX Co Ltd (智伸科) on Friday approved a proposal to pay a cash dividend of NT$6.35 per share, the highest in its history. The dividend represents a yield of 4.18 percent based on the precision metal parts-maker’s closing share price of NT$152. The company’s net profit reached a new high of NT$599.67 million (US$19.66 million), supported by growing revenue contribution of high-margin automotive components. Revenue grew 14.79 percent annually to NT$4.05 billion, while gross margin rose to 31.88 percent from 29.38 percent.

OBI Pharma Inc (浩鼎) last year was the most generous of all 718 listed firms on the local over-the-counter market. It paid employees with annual salaries an average of NT$3.9 million last year, the Taipei Exchange said on Friday. Amazing Microelectronics Corp (晶焱) was next at NT$2.777 million, then Bothhand Enterprise Inc (帛漢) at NT$2.484 million, PixArt Imaging Inc (原相) at NT$2.461 million and Phison Electronics Corp (群聯) at NT$2.445 million.