Flood of electric scooters unnerves US city officials

AFP, WASHINGTON

How fast is the US electric scooter-sharing craze growing?

Fast enough for the vehicles to be declared a nuisance and kicked off the streets of San Francisco and a handful of others cities to allow local officials to mull regulations — and fast enough to draw big investments to allow nimble start-ups to reach billion-dollar valuations.

In Washington, the electric scooters have become a fixture on city bike paths, zipping along at speeds of up to 25km per hour, sometimes veering onto sidewalks despite warnings to the contrary.

The scooters are “dockless,” meaning that they can be rented and left at any location, unlocked with a smartphone app that also indicates the location of the vehicles, in a model similar to new-style bicycle-sharing apps and Taipei-based WeMo Corp’s (威摩科技) citywide electric scooter-sharing network.

Most systems charge US$1 to unlock the scooter and US$0.15 per minute, so a 10-minute trip would cost US$2.50.

“The economics work very well” for customers, as well as the companies, said Sanjay Dastoor, founder and chief executive of Skip Scooters, one of four start-ups authorized by Washington to deploy up to 400 dockless scooters.

Dastoor offered no specific figures, but said that riders get inexpensive transportation for short-term trips and companies are able to recoup the costs of the scooter quickly.

Just this year, dockless scooter programs have been launched in a dozen US cities and at college campuses.

Some have said that the gadgets, a tech-infused version of a child’s kick-scooter, could become an elegant solution to “last mile” transportation to fill gaps in public transit and discourage automobile use.

“I’ve been working on last-mile transportation for the last seven years and have been looking for the magic of the right vehicle, and I think this is the moment,” Dastoor said.

Investors have taken notice and begun pouring cash into scooter start-ups at an unprecedented rate.

According to research firm Lagniappe Labs, Bird Scooter is aiming for a US$2 billion valuation in its latest funding round and Lime was seeking US$1 billion.

Even for Silicon Valley, the pace of funding is staggering, giving birth to scooter “unicorns,” the term used for venture capital-funded start-ups achieving valuations of US$1 billion.

Ride-sharing giants Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc are reportedly interested in scooters as well.

Scooter-mania has been made possible by improvements in battery technology — although they still need to be recharged daily — and low-cost GPS chips that connect with smartphones.

Some reports have suggested a healthy profit margin for scooters, which cost less than US$500 and can pay for themselves in a few weeks with rental fees.

Silicon Valley-based Lime planned a scooter launch in Paris on Friday after working with local officials on the deployment of the trottinettes electriques, which have a similar pricing structure to those in the US.

“What we’re proposing is a smart mobility solution that’s been missing here in Paris,” Lime France manager Arthur-Louis Jacquier said.

Some local officials are less than thrilled by the scooter invasion, which in some cases has surprised cities, and led to sidewalk clutter and hazards.

San Francisco earlier this month ordered all scooters off its streets as it pondered new regulations on insurance, parking and a plan for low-income residents.