Staff writer, with CNA

STOCK MARKET

TAIEX takes a tumble

The market plunged more than 100 points to close below 10,900 points yesterday in the wake of an overnight decline on Wall Street, amid renewed concern over the eurozone caused by a political standoff in Italy. The market was also under pressure over fears of a looming trade war between the US and China. The TAIEX closed down 142.95 points, or 1.30 percent, at 10,821.17, with turnover of NT$160.73 billion (US$5.35 billion). According to the Taiwan Stock Exchange, foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$15.29 billion worth of shares on the main board.

MANUFACTURING

Walsin forecast improves

Capital Investment Management Corp (群益投顧) yesterday revised upward its earnings forecast for Walsin Technology Corp (華新科技) to NT$30.05 from NT$26.37 per share this year, after the nation’s second-largest passive component supplier posted better-than-expected financial results for last month. Due to price hikes, Walsin reported earnings of NT$2.15 per share, up 551.25 percent year-on-year, while sales grew 87.44 percent to NT$3.13 billion. Walsin shares yesterday closed 1.64 percent higher at NT$372.5.

E-COMMERCE

PChomestore to go private

The Taipei Exchange yesterday said PChomestore Inc (商店街) would stop trading its shares on the over-the-counter board on June 22, after the company’s board decided earlier this month to take the e-commerce operator private. PChomestore, a subsidiary of PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), announced a NT$363 million privatization plan in a bid to pursue greater returns on investment. PChome and its partners plan to buy back PChomestore shares on the open market at NT$44 per share from June 22 to Aug. 10. PChomestore shares yesterday closed 0.12 percent higher at NT$43.05.

FOOD PROCESSING

Namchow ahead of schedule

Namchow Holding Co (南僑投資控股) is expected to see its total annual revenue reach NT$20 billion next year, one year ahead of schedule, chairman Alfred Chen (陳飛龍) told shareholders yesterday, adding that he is optimistic about the group’s business performance this year. The group plans to submit an application to the Chinese securities regulator next month or in July to launch an initial public offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Chen said.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

CCIA spends on start-ups

China Development Financial Holding Corp (中華開發金控) yesterday said its CDIB Capital Innovation Accelerator (CCIA, 開發創新加速器), which facilitates the development of emerging companies in Taiwan, has invested in six start-ups since becoming operational a year ago. The start-ups include artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, mobile Internet and next-generation e-commerce businesses, CDIB Capital International Corp (中華開發資本) president Ho Chun-huei (何俊輝) said.

PUBLIC RELATIONS

Hoffman opens in Taipei

The Hoffman Agency, a global public relations firm, yesterday announced the establishment of its Taipei office this month, making it the firm’s eighth office in Asia. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the firm said in a news release that it would focus on helping Taiwanese tech companies and start-ups enter international markets.