Self-driving cars find clearer paths in UK, Germany

By Ma Jie and David Welch / Bloomberg

Cars that drive themselves are finding the clearest paths to showrooms in the UK, Germany, South Korea and Singapore, where governments have enacted legislation allowing autonomous vehicles (AVs) to be tested on public roads. And China is not far behind.

Those nations are outpacing the US, where the absence of national legislation to clarify a “checkerboard of state rules” hampers the deployment of driverless cars, Bloomberg New Energy Finance said in a report.

California and Arizona lead the 50 states in allowing tests of driverless cars and host the largest fleets, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Daimler AG, General Motors Co and Tesla Inc join technology companies Alphabet Inc and Baidu Inc in spending billions of US dollars and filing thousands of patent applications in the quest to build cars with varying degrees of autonomy. The ultimate achievement is Level 5 autonomy, in which a car does not need a steering wheel.

Global governments want their own national champions in developing self-driving cars, but they hesitate to put them on public roads because the technologies are immature.

While different cultural and political systems have contributed to the differences in legislation, Asian countries overall are very aggressive in allowing AVs on their roads, said Alejandro Zamorano, a San Francisco-based BNEF analyst who wrote the report.

In Europe, the UK is leading in shaping a conducive environment for testing, with four cities allowing public trials.

France and Israel allow tests on their public roads on a case-by-case basis. As a result, both countries are not fulfilling their potential as hosts of large automakers and novel technology companies, according to BNEF.

Germany might have created a framework for other countries. It allows testing with a driver’s hands off the wheel, but the automaker is responsible for accidents if the system fails.

Germany also has ethical principles in place that require car-driving software to prioritize human lives over animals and property.

South Korea, home to Hyundai Motor Co, is “the silent leader,” with plans to have AVs for sale by 2020, BNEF said.

The nation allows testing on 320km of public roads and is supporting construction of a test circuit called in Hwaseong, south of Seoul, set to open this year.

More than 40 cars are being tested on public roads by Hyundai, Samsung Group, Volkswagen Group and Seoul National University, among others.

“Initially our impression is they are being relatively laggards, but in reality they are actually doing a lot,” Zamorano said of South Korean regulators.

Singapore is also swiftly executing strategy to help ease its congestion problems. Tests on public roads started in 2015, and the city-state is moving ahead with plans to deploy driverless buses. Port operator PSA Singapore might launch a tender for driverless vehicles at the Tuas mega port, according to a report published in February.

Yet the nation poised to overtake them all is China, which last month issued draft guidelines on road testing AVs and is reviewing a final version. The technology behind self-driving cars is considered critical to the Beijing’s plan to elevate the nation’s standing in the global auto industry.

China wants to deploy 30 million vehicles with some degree of autonomy within the next decade, fueling a domestic semiconductor industry and encouraging Baidu Inc (百度) to create a self-driving platform called Apollo.