China ‘meeting many’ of the US’ demands on trade

Reuters, WASHINGTON

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday said that China is “meeting many of our demands” on reducing its trade surplus with the US, but that no deal had emerged yet.

“China has come to trade,” Kudlow said at the White House as US officials met with a Chinese trade delegation for a second day. “They are meeting many of our demands. There is no deal yet to be sure, and it’s probably going to take a while to process, but they’re coming to play.”

“I believe they want to make a deal, and we will help them; we will guide them toward our own asks,” he added.

Kudlow also said the Chinese had offered a proposal to reduce their trade gap with the US by more than US$200 billion. He cited the energy and farming sectors in particular.

“The number is a good number,” Kudlow said. “I think, just as important, they have to lower their tariff rates, they have to lower their non-tariff barriers and we have to have a verifiable process whereby the technology transfers and the theft of intellectual property stops. It has to be verifiable.”

Earlier on Friday a Chinese foreign ministry official and posts on Chinese state social media accounts disputed reports that Chinese officials had offered a US$200 billion reduction in its trade surplus through increased imports of US goods.

A Trump administration official said the offer came during talks in Washington this week led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴).