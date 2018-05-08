Taiwan Buiness Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

PASSIVE COMPONENTS

Yageo posts record revenue

Yageo Corp (國巨), the nation’s biggest passive component supplier, yesterday said its revenue almost doubled to NT$4.84 billion (US$162.6 million) last month, compared with NT$2.43 billion the previous year, as it benefited from increasing demand across the board. Last month’s revenue marked a new record high for the company as an unresolved supply crunch continued to drive prices higher. Orders from Chinese smartphone makers are also strengthening, a company statement said. On a monthly basis, Yageo’s revenue rose 13.35 percent from NT$4.27 billion. In the first four months, revenue expanded 71.5 percent year-on-year to NT$15.86 billion.

COMPUTERS

Advantech sees growth

Advantech Co (研華), the world’s largest industrial computer supplier, yesterday said its revenue rose 12.35 percent to NT$3.78 billion last month, compared with NT$3.37 billion the previous year, with the strongest growth coming from the Chinese market. By business unit, its Intelligent Systems Group and Service-IoT (Internet of Things) Group were the best performers, Advantech said in a statement. The company expects industrial IoT devices to be one of the strongest growth drivers this year as manufacturers in Europe, the US and China are stepping up their automation efforts.

NOTEBOOKS

Shipments to fall: Digitimes

Global notebook computer shipments this quarter are forecast to decrease by 5.3 percent year-on-year due to high inventories and shrinking Chromebook sales in the education sector, Digitimes Research forecast on Friday last week. The projected shipments of 36.098 million units for this quarter would still be 5.5 percent higher than the previous quarter’s 34.222 million units, thanks to the launch of some new products and back-to-school demand, Digitimes said. Digitimes researcher Jim Hsiao (蕭聖倫) said No. 1 vendor HP Inc is expected to see a slight growth in shipments this quarter and to continue its deployments in more niche markets, such as low-end gaming notebooks and workstations. Due to the trade spat between China and the US, the second-largest vendor, Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想), might lose the opportunity to bid for US government procurement projects, Hsiao said. Dell Inc is expected to retain third place as the company continues to enjoy stable shipments in the commercial notebook market, with Chromebooks and high-end slim notebook models the growth drivers, he said. Acer Inc (宏碁) is likely to overtake Apple Inc as the No. 4 vendor in the second quarter, given demand for its gaming notebooks in the US market, he added.

STOCK MARKET

TAIEX closes 0.72% higher

The TAIEX yesterday closed up 75.54 points, or 0.72 percent, at 10,604.91 as buyers focused on Apple Inc’s major suppliers, led by smartphone camera lens maker Largan Precision Co (大立光), dealers said. However, turnover remained moderate at NT$125.01 billion as many investors stayed on the sidelines, watching how foreign institutional investors would react after a sell-off, they said. “It was good that the local equity market staged a rebound and cleared the barriers ahead of 10,600 points today as major Apple suppliers attracted buying, but I prefer to say the gains were technical in nature as investors remained cautious about what foreign institutional investors would do after the massive net sell,” Ta Ching Securities (大慶證券) analyst Andy Hsu said.