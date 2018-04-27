Cosmos banking on new properties

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

Cosmos Hotel & Resorts Group (天成飯店集團) expects revenue to hit NT$2 billion (US$67.33 million) this year, supported by two new properties that would raise its total number of guest rooms to 1,000, officials said yesterday.

The Taipei-based hospitality service provider is to launch its third creative hotel, Hua Shan Din (華山町), under the Cosmos Creation (天成文旅) series next month, and open a luxury resort, Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui (瑞穗春天國際觀光酒店), in Hualien County’s Rueisui Township (瑞穗) in the fourth quarter, a communication official said by telephone.

The group has stood by its expansion plans, even though most of its peers have adopted a cautious approach amid concern over excessive competition.

With 72 guest rooms and an average room rate of NT$3,600 per night, Hua Shan Din, which is near the Taipei MRT’s Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station, aims to attract local and foreign independent travelers, the official said.

The average room rate is higher than that of affiliate Cosmos Taipei (台北天成大飯店), next to the Taipei Railway Station, and NT$2,138 for Taipei Garden Hotel (台北花園大酒店) near MRT Ximen Station.

The group has sought to differentiate the Cosmos Creation series from affiliates and rivals with an emphasis on customization, local characteristics, and cultural and historical elements.

Their convenient locations have given them an advantage over the competition, with Cosmos Taipei reporting an average occupancy of 94.13 percent for last year, outpacing its peers for six years in a row, Tourism Bureau data showed.

Taipei Garden also fared well with an occupancy rate of 89.92 percent.

Grand Cosmos Resort Ruisui is to feature 198 guest rooms and European-style villas, in addition to hot springs and dining facilities to attract leisure and family travelers, the official said.

The addition of the two properties would strengthen the group’s cross-selling leverage, the official said, adding that the group is offering accommodation vouchers priced at NT$3,699 each at the travel fair in Taichung from today to Monday.

Voucher holders can use them to stay at any Cosmos outlet in the nation, but the Hualien facility would require three vouchers for a room for two and four vouchers for a room for four, the group said, adding that all vouchers include free breakfast.

The group operates two other cultural hotels, ICASA (回行旅) in Taichung and the Sun Dialogue Hotel (繪日之丘) in Chiayi County.

In addition, it owns Yaward Resort Taoyuan (悅華大酒店).