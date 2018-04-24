Agencies

BANKING

Techcombank eyes IPO

Techcombank, the Vietnamese lender backed by Warburg Pincus, and some investors are poised to raise about 21 trillion dong (US$922 million) in a domestic initial public offering (IPO), people with knowledge of the matter said. The bank is planning to price the sale of 164.1 million shares at 128,000 dong each, the top end of a marketed range, the people said. A US$922 million deal would be Vietnam’s biggest initial equity offering ever, data compiled by Bloomberg showed. Techcombank, formally known as Vietnam Technological & Commercial Joint Stock Bank, aims for its shares to begin trading on June 4.

MINERS

Glencore unit to be dissolved

Glencore PLC said the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) state-owned mining company began legal proceedings to dissolve one of its subsidiaries because of a capital shortfall. The Baar, Switzerland-based company said it has several options to remedy the deficit at Kamoto Copper Co (KCC), according to a statement issued on Sunday. Possible courses of action include the conversion of a portion of debt owed by KCC to Katanga Mining Co, the Toronto-listed company that controls KCC, or forgiving that debt, it said. Heavy levels of debt at mining companies are a heated issue in the DRC, the world’s largest source of cobalt and Africa’s biggest copper producer.

IRAN

Bitcoin banned for lenders

The government yesterday banned the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by banks and financial institutions amid ongoing debate over how best to regulate the technology. The government’s money-laundering committee had taken the decision in late December last year and it was now being put into effect, it said. The ban came because “all cryptocurrencies have the capacity to be turned into a means for money laundering and financing terrorism, and in general can be turned into a means for transferring criminals’ money,” it added. Many in the country see great potential in digital currencies as a way to overcome problems related to international sanctions and difficulties facing the country’s ailing banks.

COMPUTERS

Lenovo sinks on ZTE ban

Lenovo Group Ltd (聯想) sank to its lowest level since 2009 as a US ban on ZTE Corp (中興) undermined sentiment toward China’s technology sector. The company’s shares dropped 3.4 percent in Hong Kong as of 11:50am. The MSCI China Technology Index slipped 0.8 percent. ZTE shares have been suspended from trading since the US government last week imposed a seven-year ban on its purchases of crucial US components. Bears are targeting Lenovo in particular amid doubts that a company once regarded as a potential challenger to Apple Inc might not be able to revive itself.

ECONOMY

Eurozone keeps steady

Economic momentum in the eurozone kept a steady pace this month after softening earlier in the year, in a sign that growth in the region is set to continue, albeit at a slower pace. A composite Purchasing Managers’ Index remained unchanged at 55.2, IHS Markit said yesterday. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg predicted a decline to 54.8. While activity in services picked up, growth in manufacturing slowed to the weakest in more than a year. Slower growth in new orders, as well as weakened optimism about the business outlook, suggests output could decelerate further in coming months, IHS Markit said.