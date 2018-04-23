Facebook remains invested in Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA

Facebook Inc would continue to pour resources into Taiwan this year as it focuses on nurturing community leaders, helping companies expand their businesses and cultivating technological talent, Fei Yu (余怡慧), head of Facebook’s operations in Taiwan and Hong Kong, said on Thursday last week.

Speaking about the business outlook in Taiwan this year, Yu said the company’s mission is to build on the power of online communities to make the world more open and connected.

“Taiwan is full of opportunities, talented people and passion. It has good brands, products and services that merit more attention from the world. Therefore, local companies and businesses should think about how to attract views from around the world and raise awareness,” she said.

Facebook has more than 2 billion users worldwide, including more than 18 million in Taiwan, Yu said, adding that the company hopes to build a better community and generate more meaningful links through the Facebook platform.

The company would hold its first-ever community summit in Taiwan this year, inviting community leaders to help them better understand Facebook’s tools to foster outstanding community leaders, Yu said.

Facebook would also help to link and expand businesses to make Taiwanese brands shine internationally, she said, adding that more than 70 million companies worldwide have Facebook pages.

More than 66 million people are linked to more than one Taiwanese company page, which is a powerful connecting force, Yu said.

Facebook last year launched the “Made by Taiwan” project and would expand the program this year, Yu said, adding that more female entrepreneurs would be cultivated through the #SheMeansBusiness campaign.

#SheMeansBusiness “is a space for entrepreneurial women to make valuable connections, share advice and move forward, together,” according to its Web site.

Facebook would also help small and medium-sized enterprises and local businesses expand using its services, Yu said.

A series of technology innovation seminars are scheduled to be held next month in Taiwan, with senior Facebook engineers from around the world invited to attend, engage in exchanges with locals and strengthen the Taiwanese developer community, Yu said.

Yu took over the position in January. She has been with Facebook for four years and was most recently head of travel and finance for the Greater China region.