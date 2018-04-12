Staff writer, with CNA

TECHNOLOGY

Advantech opens in Vietnam

Advantech Co (研華), the nation’s biggest industrial computer maker, yesterday said it has opened a new subsidiary in Vietnam in the latest move to expand its footprint to Southeast Asia. Advantech’s move came as a number of its clients from Japan and South Korea are relocating their manufacturing sites to Vietnam in a bid to take advantage of lower labor costs in the country, the company said in a statement. Vietnam is to replace China as the world’s new workshop, Advantech said. Vietnam has registered high foreign direct investment of US$15 billion a year over the past few years, the company added.

HOSPITALITY

Kanpai to issue 1m shares

Restaurant operator Kanpai Co Ltd (乾杯) yesterday said it plans to raise NT$10 million (US$342,454) in capital through the issuance of 1 million new common shares on the Emerging Stock Market, in a bid to boost its working capital. The company would reserve 10 percent of the new shares’ subscription rights for employees, with the remainder being made available to existing shareholders, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Kanpai has set the price at NT$163 per share, the filing said. The company, which operates six cuisine brands including Kanpai Classic (老乾杯), said it would open 15 new outlets this year to stimulate sales.

TECHNOLOGY

Computex to broaden focus

This year’s Computex Taipei is to focus on more areas, including innovations, start-ups and blockchain technology, as well as gaming and virtual reality, artificial intelligence, 5G telecommunications and the Internet of Things, organizers said yesterday. The trade show, set to take place between June 6 and June 8, is to see the number of exhibitors grow 10 percent from last year to 5,015 booths, including 300 start-ups from 19 countries, organizers said. Taiwan External Trade Development Council executive president Walter Yeh (葉明水) said that the annual event is aiming to transform from a procurement platform into a global event on building technology ecosystems.

HOSPITALITY

Hotel Royal Group to expand

Hospitality provider Hotel Royal Group (老爺酒店集團) is to open a new property in Taichung, raising its total number of outlets to 10 in Taiwan under three brands, the company said on Tuesday. The Place Taichung (台中大毅老爺行旅), a joint venture with Da Yi Construction and Development Co (大毅建設), which aims to woo young independent and business travelers, is to launch in July, the hotel group said. People can buy discount accommodation vouchers for NT$2,900 per room at forthcoming travel fairs in Kaohsiung and Taichung, it said.

HOSPITALITY

Resort to offer discounts

The Promised Land Resort & Lagoon (花蓮理想大地渡假飯店) is seeking to boost sales by taking part in major travel fairs in Taichung and Kaohsiung where it is to offer packages at discounted prices. The five-star resort is urging domestic tourists to take advantage of the NT$500 per person government subsidy and visit Hualien County. The facility emerged unscathed from a major earthquake on Feb. 6. The resort is modeled on the Italian city of Venice and offers 260 Spanish-style guestrooms, all with views of a 2.2km canal, waterfalls, bridges and Greek sculptures. People can purchase room vouchers at the trade shows for NT$3,970 per room, lower than its average daily room rate of NT$4,500.