Chinese firm Didi launches Mexico recruitment drive

Reuters, MEXICO CITY and SAN FRANCISCO

Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing Technology Co (滴滴出行) has publicly launched in Mexico with a Web site advertising its service to drivers and passengers, setting the stage for a potentially expensive showdown with rival Uber Technologies Inc.

Late last year, Didi Chuxing started laying plans for Mexico, the company’s first launch outside of Asia.

Mexico’s clogged streets, underdeveloped public transport system and growing base of smartphone users make the nation ripe for app-based ride services.

Didi’s Web site said the company would begin operations “very soon,” without providing a date.

The company said it would take no cut of fares until June 17 in an effort to recruit drivers.

After that, Didi would take a 20 percent cut of fares, slightly lower than Uber’s commission in most markets.

It is also offering bonuses to drivers who recruit other drivers and passengers, a common tactic for ride-hailing companies vying to gain market share.

Uber is the leader in ride-hailing in Mexico, where it has 7 million users in more than three dozen cities.

Uber held 87 percent of the market in Mexico in August last year, its highest share in Latin America, according to Dalia Research, a Berlin-based consumer research firm.

In 2016, Uber sold its Chinese business to Didi after losing billions trying to compete with the Chinese firm on its home turf.

Didi and Uber did not respond to requests for comment late on Thursday.

Which cities Didi would operate in was not immediately clear.

The company has been working from an office in Mexico City’s Juarez neighborhood.

Didi is to offer drivers and passengers a security button on its app that would connect them with police and other emergency contacts if they find themselves in danger, its Web site said.