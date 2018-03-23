Agencies

BANKING

UBS settles with US$230m

Swiss banking giant UBS AG is to pay US$230 million to settle charges it misrepresented mortgage-backed securities in the run-up to the financial crisis, New York State officials announced on Wednesday. The settlement with the New York Attorney General resolves allegations that UBS sold loan securities that were of dodgy quality, but packaged as if they were low-risk. The agreement includes a US$41 million cash payment to New York State and US$189 million in customer relief for New York homeowners.

ELECTRONICS

Best Buy to cut Huawei ties

US consumer electronics retailer Best Buy Co plans to sever ties with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co (華為) amid US government criticism of the smartphone maker, a person with knowledge of the matter said. Best Buy follows US wireless carriers AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc in distancing themselves from Huawei. US officials are concerned about whether the company is too closely affiliated with the Chinese government. A Best Buy representative declined to comment.

INTERNET

Dropbox ups IPO price range

Dropbox Inc upped the price range for shares in its initial public offering (IPO), marketing the stock for US$18 to US$20 apiece and boosting its potential market valuation by almost 10 percent. The file-sharing company is now aiming to raise as much as US$720 million, offering 36 million shares of its Class A common stock, according to a filing on Wednesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It had previously set the price range at US$16 to US$18 per share to raise as much as US$648 million.

AUSTRALIA

Unemployment hits 5.6%

The country added fewer jobs than forecast last month and unemployment edged higher as more people sought work, suggesting that the central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged, government data showed yesterday. Jobs rose 17,500 from January, when they advanced a downwardly revised 12,500, compared with economists’ forecast of a 20,000 gain. The unemployment rate climbed to 5.6 percent last month, with full-time jobs increasing to 64,900 and part-time employment falling to 47,400, data showed.

BRAZIL

Rates cut to new low

The Banco Central do Brasil on Wednesday again slashed its interest rate to a new low, this time setting it at 6.5 percent, to try to help boost growth in Latin America’s biggest economy. The cut in the Selic rate of 25 basis points from 6.75 percent, which met analyst expectations, is the 12th consecutive rate reduction, as the nation tries to emerge from a stifling two-year recession. The bank left the door open for another rate cut at its next meeting from May 15 to 16, saying that such a move would be “appropriate.”

TRADE

African leaders ink deal

African leaders on Wednesday signed what is being called the largest free-trade agreement since the creation of the WTO. The deal creates a continental market of 1.2 billion people, with a combined GDP of more than US$3.4 trillion. The aim is to have an agreement, signed by 44 of the African Union’s 55 member states, enter into force by the end of this year. States now must ratify the deal, but the number of countries needed to put the agreement into force has not yet been agreed upon.