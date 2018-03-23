EU unveils tax plans that could hit US tech giants

AP, BRUSSELS

The EU on Wednesday unveiled new plans to make big tech companies pay more taxes in a move that would, if endorsed, hit online US firms like Google and Facebook Inc.

Insisting that digital companies must pay their fair share, the European Commission said that EU member countries should be able to tax firms that make profits on their territory even if they are not physically present.

It would concern any country where a firm’s annual revenue exceeds 7 million euros (US$8.65 million), or which has more than 100,000 users or more than 3,000 digital service business contracts in a tax year.

The plan also includes an interim measure that would allow countries to tax at a rate of 3 percent companies with total annual revenue of 750 million euros and revenues in Europe of 50 million euros.

The European Commission estimates that up to 150 companies could be affected, about half of them from the US.

Brussels argued that digital companies are growing faster than the economy as a whole, while corporate tax rules have not kept up, meaning that some make significant profits in Europe, but pay very little tax.

It said that, on average, many digital businesses face effective taxes of only 9 percent, less than half the 21 percent tax rate for brick-and-mortar companies.

“Our pre-Internet rules don’t allow our member states to tax digital companies operating in Europe when they have little or no physical presence here,” European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici said. “This represents an ever-bigger black hole for member states, because the tax base is being eroded.”

However, the 28 EU nations that must endorse the plan are divided and it might never see the light of day. EU leaders would be discussing the proposal at a summit in Brussels, which started yesterday.

Big EU members — notably France — have said tech firms shift profits through small members like Luxembourg and Ireland, while these minnows in turn see the European Commission’s plans as a maneuver to redistribute Europe’s tax cake in favor of their bigger partners.

In a statement, France, Britain, Germany, Italy and Spain backed the commission and said that “in the absence of a global consensus” at international level over how to tax digital companies “we need to move ahead at EU level.”

Some opponents have said the plan is an ill-timed move that could backfire by further undermining already tricky relations with the US.