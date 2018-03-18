Celebrated family of Portuguese luthiers faces end of the line

By Bruno Cravo / AFP, ESPINHO, Portugal

Surrounded by planers and other woodworking tools, Joaquim Capela carefully sculpts a new bridge for a violin at a tiny workshop in northern Portugal as it drizzles outside.

Capela is a third-generation luthier, whose family’s prize-winning instruments have been sought after for nearly a century by top musicians around the world, such as late Russian cellist Mstislav Rostropovich.

However, he is set to be the last, as his 22-year-old son Tiago has no desire to continue the family business, preferring instead to become a surgeon.

The musical instruments “mean a lot to us, but it’s nothing compared to a son doing what he loves,” 51-year-old Capela said, as he holds up the finished bridge, which supports the strings and transmits their vibrations to the body of a violin. “If he is happy, that is what counts for me. If I am like my father, I still have at least another 30 years to make instruments.”

Seated nearby, his 85-year-old father, Antonio Capela, quietly goes about changing the strings and turning the pegs of a cello at their workshop in Anta, a picturesque town that is home to about 10,000 people near Porto, Portugal’s second-largest city.

“Aside from the two or three days of the year when I have my usual cold, I never stop working, even on weekends,” he said in a soft voice.

It takes on average about two-and-a-half months for the Capelas to make a new string instrument, which sells for at least 3,000 euros (US$3,689).

“We have so many orders that it takes us generally two years to honor them,” said Joaquim Capela, who started learning the craft as a child.

Their story as luthiers began in 1924, when Joaquim Capela’s carpenter grandfather, Domingos Capela, agreed to repair the violin of an Italian-Brazilian musician who belonged to the orchestra of the neighboring town of Espinho.

The musician was thrilled with the results and recommended Domingos to other members of the orchestra.

As time went by, the Capelas started to count top musicians as their clients, among them Rostropovich, considered to be among the world’s greatest cellists.

Photographs of the Russian musician, who died in 2007, are proudly displayed on a wall of the Capelas’ workshop, alongside violins, violas and cellos.

The Capelas in 1972 won the top four prizes in the prestigious Henryk Wieniawski Violin Making Competition, which is held every five years in Poland, as well as the top prize in a highly respected Japanese competition in 1989.

“To make a quality violin, you have to choose the wood well,” said Antonio Capela, who studied his craft in Paris and the northern Italian city of Cremona, considered to be the cradle of violin making.

The Capelas use only Balkan maple for the back of their violins and Italian spruce for the sounding board.

“They have great acoustic qualities,” Antonio Capela said, taking the first violin made by his father out of its storage case.

The other secret of their success is the varnish they use to coat their instruments, whose smell fills the workshop in Anta. The Capelas credit the varnish with giving their violins a distinctive timbre.

“In Cremona in Italy, the village of the violin, the other luthiers often ask me for the formula of my varnish, I simply answer that it is the same as theirs,” Antonio Capela said, before breaking out into a mischievous smile.