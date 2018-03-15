Staff writer, with CNA

SEMICONDUCTORS

Weltrend profits rise 58.9%

Integrated circuit designer Weltrend Semiconductor Inc (偉詮電子) yesterday said net profit for last year increased 58.9 percent year-on-year to NT$225 million (US$7.69 million), the highest in 10 years. With earnings per share of NT$1.01, the company said its board has proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$0.6 per share and plans to cut its capitalization by 20 percent and return NT$2 per share in cash to shareholders. The company’s annual shareholders’ meeting on June 12 is to vote on the proposals. The capital reduction plan would see the firm’s capitalization drop by NT$445 million to NT$1.78 billion, it said.

ENVIRONMENT

TESC raises new capital

Taiwan Environment Scientific Co Ltd (TESC, 台境企業), which mainly provides solutions for soil contamination, yesterday said it has raised new capital of NT$262.5 million to replenish its operating capital and repay bank loans. The money, raised through the issuance of new shares and convertible bonds, is to be used to expand the scope of the company’s services, it said in a statement. Projects related to land pollution treatment contributed about 75 percent of the company’s revenue of NT$873.2 million for last year, company data showed. TESC said it hopes to tap into the industrial waste recycling business this year, but did not elaborate.

MANUFACTURING

BizLink propose dividend

BizLink Holding Inc (貿聯) on Tuesday said that its board had proposed distributing a cash dividend of NT$7 per share after the wire harness maker reported earnings per share of NT$10.68 for last year, compared with NT$9.23 for 2016. The proposal, which represents a payout ratio of 65.54 percent, needs to be approved by shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for June 29. BizLink’s net profit increased 27.6 percent year-on-year to NT$1.16 billion last year on revenue of NT$15.6 billion and gross margin of 24.39 percent. The company’s annual earnings for last year exceeded its paid-in capital for the first time in its history.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Techs look to ASIC chips

As artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms mature and the market demand for AI products increases, semiconductor companies are looking to replace field programmable gate arrays (FPGA) with application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC) over concerns of competitive costs. IC designer Faraday Technology Corp (智原科技) on Monday said its FPGA-to-ASIC conversion service has successfully completed several AI related projects, including drone vision, medical image analysis, “smart” appliances and 3D sensing. The Hsinchu-based company said the ASIC service offers power saving, enhanced performance and lower system costs to meet specific AI requirements.

ENERGY

‘Smart’ meter schedule set

Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) on Monday is to start installing “smart” electricity meters in homes in Taipei and New Taipei City as part of a plan to install 200,000 such meters in the nation’s six special municipalities this year. Taipower’s “smart” electricity solutions include meters and communication and control centers, Chinese-language media reported yesterday. The meter installations are expected to be completed by September, while the communication and control centers — one in northern Taiwan and one in the south — are expected to be ready before the end of this year, the report said.