Acer dominates Indian market, with eye on US

By Lauly Li / Staff reporter

Acer Inc’s (宏碁) gaming products have secured the largest market share in India and the firm aims to extend its sales momentum to overtake Dell Inc to becoming No. 1 in the US market this year, Acer chairman and chief executive officer Jason Chen (陳俊聖) said yesterday.

“Shipments of our gaming products doubled in the first two months of this year from the same period last year. It is one of the main growth engines of Acer this year,” Chen told reporters ahead of the company’s annual suppliers’ conference in Taipei.

Chen said shipments of Acer’s gaming products, including notebook computers, desktop computers and monitors, doubled last year as well.

The company’s gaming notebooks topped the Indian market with a 25.4 percent share, while the gaming monitors held a 41.9 percent market share in the country during the October-to-December quarter last year, according to International Data Corp statistics.

Dell’s Alienware is the largest gaming brand in North America, while Acer’s Predator is ranked second, Chen said.

Acer is scheduled to launch its latest gaming products at a global news conference in New York in May, he said.

In addition to updating the company’s gaming business, Chen said he is to share Acer’s commercial products progress with suppliers during the annual conference.

THIS YEAR’S FOCUS

The commercial products, such as high-performance computers, servers, commercial notebooks, “smart” transportation solutions and virtual reality devices, are Acer’s focus this year, which require close collaboration with the company’s suppliers, Chen said, without elaborating.

About 150 representatives from Acer’s suppliers took part in the conference, including Pegatron Corp (和碩) chief executive officer S.J Liao (廖賜政), Quanta Computer Inc (廣達) vice chairman C.C Leung (梁次震) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) chairman and chief executive officer Paul Peng (彭雙浪).