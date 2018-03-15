Porsche Taiwan opens Taipei office

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Porsche Taiwan Ltd (台灣保時捷), a new joint venture between Porsche AG and Universal Motor Traders Ltd (永業), plans to launch the German automaker’s latest electric vehicles in Taiwan over the next two or three years, a company executive said yesterday.

“Our Mission E Cross Turismo cars are coming,” Porsche Taiwan chief executive officer Martin Limpert said at the inauguration of the company’s new office in Taipei, adding that electrification of vehicles will play an important role in the brand’s strategy.

Porsche last week unveiled a new concept version of its Mission E Cross Turismo, an all-electric crossover utility, at the Geneva Motor Show. The vehicle, which has an 800-volt architecture, is capable of accelerating to 100kph in less than 3.5 seconds.

The car can be charged by induction, at a charging station or using the Porsche home energy storage system, Porsche said in a statement.

Porsche Taiwan has yet to decide on which charging options will be provided in the nation, as it is investigating consumer preferences, Limpert said.

At yesterday’s ceremony, Porsche Taiwan said it is to introduce the third generation of Cayenne this year, as well as the thoroughbred sports cars 911 GT2 RS and 911 GT3 RS.

It plans to expand its local dealer network by opening a new Porsche Center in New Taipei City within the next few months.

The company, which has six offices nationwide, said it is also considering setting up exhibition rooms in Kaohsiung, Tainan and Hsinchu.

Universal Motor, a major subsidiary of luxury car distributor Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業), was the Porsche’s general agent in Taiwan for more than 45 years, until last year.

Universal Motor has a 25 percent stake in Porsche Taiwan, with Porsche AG holding the rest, a person familiar with the matter said.

Porsche said it hopes to pour more resources into the local market through the establishment of a Taiwanese subsidiary and Universal Motor will retain its position as the brand’s largest distributor in Taiwan.

Porsche last year sold a record 3,358 cars in Taiwan, two more than it had the previous year, company data showed.