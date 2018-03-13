Staff writer, with CNA

CONSUMPTION

CPI spikes, but inflation low

Despite a spike in the nation’s consumer price index (CPI) last month, inflation has not risen, Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said yesterday. In a finance committee hearing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Chu said a year-on-year jump of 2.19 percent was seasonal, as the Lunar New Year holiday fell during that month. Payments to babysitters rose 8.93 percent from a year earlier, while education and entertainment expenses grew 1.81 percent, DGBAS data showed. However, after seasonal adjustments, Taiwan’s consumer price growth remained in check, he said, adding that in the first two months, the CPI grew 1.54 percent, within the government’s target range of 2 percent.

MANUFACTURING

Cryomax to debut on TWSE

Cryomax Cooling System Corp (吉茂精密), which primarily makes copper radiators, yesterday announced plans to make its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) in the middle of next month. The company, whose shares dropped 1.09 percent to NT$23.59 yesterday on the over-the-counter Taipei Exchange’s Emerging Stock Market, was founded in 1984 with paid-in capital of NT$600.42 million (US$20.5 million). Cryomax’s major shareholders include Japan-based Denso Corp, a tier-one supplier in the global automotive industry.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE

Canadian festival planned

Caesar Park Banciao (板橋凱薩飯店), the flagship property of Caesar Park Hotels and Resorts (凱撒飯店連鎖), is to team up with the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei, the Canadian Meat Association and Air Canada to launch a Canadian food festival on Tuesday next week that is to run until April 15. The month-long event is intended to promote Canada’s cuisine and tourist attractions. Chef Quentin Glabus, who formerly worked at the Canadian embassies in Japan and Beijing, is to demonstrate how he prepares a variety of ingredients and dishes. Guests can join a draw to win round-trip airline tickets to Canada.

TELECOMS

Chunghwa profit up 1.6%

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday posted NT$2.98 billion net profit for last month, matching the company’s financial forecast, the company said in a statement. That translated into earnings per share of NT$0.38. Revenue totaled NT$17.95 billion. The figures were based on the new IFRS 15 accounting rules. Excluding the accounting rules’ effects, net profit last month rose year-on-year to NT$3.12 billion, or NT$0.4 per share. Revenue increased 1.6 percent year-on-year to NT$18.06 billion last month. As of last month, subscribers of Chunghwa’s Multimedia on Demand service increased to 1.67 million. Mobile subscribers climbed to 8.4 million, helping to boost the company’s value-added-service ratio to 59.8 percent last month.

ELECTRONICS

TPK agrees NT$3 dividend

Touch panel maker TPK Holding Co Ltd (宸鴻) yesterday said its board of directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of NT$3 per common share, representing a payout ratio of about 45 percent. The company last year swung back to the black with a net profit of NT$2.4 billion, or earnings per share of NT$6.63. The cash dividend distribution is subject to shareholder approval during the annual meeting scheduled for May 29.