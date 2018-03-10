Agencies

CHINA

Inflation almost doubles

Inflation almost doubled last month to its highest level in four years, data showed yesterday, as Lunar New Year holiday spending added to growing inflationary pressures in the world’s second-largest economy. The key consumer price index hit 2.9 percent last month, up from 1.5 percent in January. The producer price index — an important barometer of the industrial sector that measures the cost of goods at the factory gate — came in at 3.7 percent year-on-year, down from the 4.3 percent in the previous month.

JAPAN

Stimulus measures remain

The central bank yesterday stayed the course with its monetary stimulus at Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s final policy meeting before his new term begins next month. The central bank kept its yield-curve control settings and asset purchases unchanged, a result forecast by all economists surveyed by Bloomberg. In its policy statement, the central bank again said inflation expectations have been “more or less unchanged.” It also repeated its view that domestic demand is likely to follow an uptrend, with inflation rising toward 2 percent.

REAL ESTATE

HNA selling HK plot of land

HNA Group Co (海航集團) is poised to dispose of a plot of land in Hong Kong to local property developer Wheelock & Co (會德豐) for HK$6.36 billion (US$811 million) as the embattled Chinese conglomerate accelerates its selling spree to repay debt. A binding offer for the site, which spans 7,318m2 around the former Kai Tak airport, was made on Thursday and the deal is likely to be completed by May 16, according to a regulatory filing by Wheelock yesterday.

STEELMAKERS

Kobe Steel boss faces axe

Kobe Steel Ltd’s president could have to resign after more fake data were uncovered at the Japanese steelmaker, but as far as the bond market is concerned the scandal is largely over. Yield premiums on the company’s debt have fallen to five-month lows since the firm on Tuesday announced a leadership change and steps to prevent more data falsification. The firm said this week that its data fabrications date back decades and an independent investigation found further instances of misconduct.

CASINOS

Wynn to pay settlement

Wynn Resorts Ltd has agreed to pay US$2.4 billion in a settlement with a Tokyo casino game maker and its US unit over the forced redemption of their shares in the Las Vegas-based casino operating company in 2012. The company on Thursday announced the settlement with Universal Entertainment Corp, which previously held an almost 20 percent stake in Wynn Resorts through its subsidiary Aruze USA Inc. Wynn Resorts agreed to pay the sum by March 31.

MINING

Ghanaians threaten strike

Ghana’s largest mineworkers’ union plans protests and strikes throughout operations in the nation if the government allows Gold Fields Ltd’s local unit to dismiss more than 2,000 staff as it starts the process of hiring a contractor to operate its biggest mine in the West African nation. Gold Fields is committing “acts of corporate greed aimed at amassing huge profits at the expense of Ghanaian mine workers,” Prince William Ankrah, general secretary of the 16,000-member Ghana Mine Workers Union, said in an interview on Thursday.