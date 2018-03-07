Agencies

REAL ESTATE

Berkshire adds German unit

Berkshire Hathaway’s real-estate brokerage is expanding overseas with a new franchisee in Germany. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices on Monday said it is adding Berlin-based Rubina Real Estate to its network. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal gives Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate another affiliate in Germany and helps raise the Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s profile in Europe. Gino Blefari, CEO of the real-estate network, says more international franchises are likely. Irvine, California-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices includes more than 45,000 agents and 1,400 offices in America. Rubina Real Estate focuses on helping international investors buy German property.

AGRICULTURE

Big data for raising shrimp

Cargill Inc plans to offer big data to boost shrimp production, expanding technology tools that bolster agriculture to aquaculture. Predictive software that relies on machine learning and sensors will help farmers analyze everything from the size of shrimp and feeding patterns to water quality and weather on devices, including phones and tablets, executives from the Minneapolis-based company said on Monday. Cargill, one of the world’s biggest agriculture companies, has been harnessing big data used across diverse industries and applying it to farming. In January, the company said it was backing an Irish start-up that uses facial recognition to help increase milk output from cows. Last year, it offered an application providing reams of data to make the animals more comfortable and productive.

STEEL

Execs, Trump to meet: Cohn

White House economic adviser Gary Cohn has orchestrated a meeting of executives from US aluminum and steel users with President Donald Trump as part of a last-ditch effort inside the administration to stop or blunt tariffs announced last week, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday night. The meeting was scheduled as Republicans in Congress are waging an extraordinary campaign to halt the move. Cohn and Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are worried about repercussions, including a trade war that could harm the economy. Cohn planned the meeting for tomorrow, and it is to include representatives of breweries, beverage can manufacturers, the oil industry and automakers. Trump was scheduled to attend the meeting, said the two people, who were granted anonymity to discuss a policy disagreement.

BREXIT

EU cools on May’s proposal

British Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to sign companies up to EU regulators to maintain their access to markets after Brexit was cast into doubt as a senior EU official expressed reservations. May proposed that the UK could remain part of EU agencies that regulate the medicine, chemicals and aviation industries to keep close to the bloc after Brexit in areas where it suits the UK economy. Stefaan De Rynck, an adviser to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, late on Monday said that the plan raised potential conflicts. The agencies enact the decisions of the European Commission, they “operate in a context where single market principles operate,” and while their work is technical, “it can become political,” he said. Only three non-EU countries now sign up to the regulators — Norway, Iceland and Lichtenstein. De Rynck was also cool on the prospect of mutual recognition for finance, underlining the importance of financial stability and the risks posed by integration without common oversight.