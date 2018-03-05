Staff writer

INSURANCE

Premium income hits high

Non-life-insurance companies last year received NT$156.7 billion (US$5.35 billion) in gross premiums, up 7.4 percent from a year earlier, marking a new record high, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said on Friday last week. The increase was mainly due to growth in premium income from automobile insurance, which totaled NT$86 billion last year, up by 7.3 percent year-on-year, the agency said. Premium income from fire insurance grew 9.8 percent to NT$25.3 billion, it added.

E-COMMERCE

TPEX launches ‘e’ category

The Taipei Exchange on Friday said that six companies, including PChome Online Inc (網路家庭), Sunfun Info Co (尚凡資訊) and Gomaji (夠麻吉), would from March 12 be listed in a new e-commerce category, as part of its efforts to promote growth in the e-commerce sector. The firms are currently listed in the information technology and cultural and creative industry categories. Companies that made at least half of their annual revenue from online sales over the past two years, or 80 percent over the past year, are eligible to be listed in the category, the exchange said.

BIOCHEMICALS

SciVision sales grow 174%

SciVision Biotech Inc (科妍生技), which produces hyaluronic acid for use in plastic surgery and treatment of degenerative joint diseases, has seen sales hit fresh highs for three months in a row. The company on Friday in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange reported that revenue last month increased 174 percent year-on-year to NT$36.16 million, while its combined revenue in the first two months grew 133.55 percent from the same period last year to NT$71.78 million.