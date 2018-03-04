By Dessy Sagita / AFP, MAJALAYA, Indonesia

The scabies on Indonesian rice farmer Yusuf Supriyadi’s limbs are a daily reminder of the costs of living next to the “world’s dirtiest river.”

Supriyadi depends on the Citarum River’s murky waters — a floating carpet of household garbage, toxic chemicals and animal feces — to irrigate a small rice plot in West Java Province that sustains his family of six.

The farmer’s rice yield is now down by two-thirds in the rainy season as textile factories dump increasing amounts of industrial waste into the river, but he has few other options.

“There are floods during the rainy season. My hands get itchy and the harvest is damaged,” the 54-year-old told Agence France-Presse. “Pollution makes my rice hollow. If I keep going I’ll lose money, but if I don’t, I’ll have no other job.”

Now faced with a health emergency after decades of failed cleanup efforts, Jakarta is stepping in with a seemingly impossible goal: make the Citarum’s water drinkable by 2025.

Using this polluted water is a risky calculation for many of the 30 million people who rely on it for irrigation, washing and even drinking water — including about 80 percent of residents in the sprawling capital, Jakarta.

At nearly 300km long, the river is also a key source for hydroelectric power for Indonesia’s most populated island, Java, and tourism hot spot Bali.

The World Bank declared it the most polluted river in the world a decade ago, a description widely picked up by media and environmentalists.

Waste levels can vary depending on how pollution is measured and the time of the year, but the Citarum is dangerous by almost any standard.

Previous research has shown it has alarming levels of toxic chemicals — including 1,000 times more lead than the US standard for safe drinking water.

It regularly appears on most polluted lists alongside India’s Ganges River, the US’ Mississippi River and China’s Yellow River.

In January, Jakarta yanked responsibility away from local governments and vowed to get tough on business owners who ignore waste disposal rules. Factories that fall short could have operating permits revoked.

CCTV cameras are to be installed along the river’s banks to keep an eye out for offenders dumping waste in the early morning hours to evade detection.

Meanwhile, dredging equipment is to be used to clean up the filthy river, Indonesian Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries spokesman Djoko Hartoyo said.

“We are not playing around this time,” he said. “We’re going in with a holistic approach, so we are optimistic we can make Citarum clean again, just like it was 50 or 60 years ago.”

In the 1980s, a new industrial zone sprang up around the small town of Majalaya, about 170km east of Jakarta, and things quickly changed for the pristine river.

About 2,000 textile factories in the area have provided much-needed jobs, but they came with a heavy cost: About 280 tonnes of industrial waste are dumped into the river each day, government and environmental group data showed.

Making matters worse, many locals think nothing of tossing their household waste into its toxic waters.

“When it rains and my house gets flooded, the smell is awful,” Achmad Fachrureza said from inside an inflatable dingy as he navigated the river’s polystyrene foam containers, fabric, empty cans, plastic bottles and garbage bags.

The 57-year-old villager said he was fired from his job as a textile factory security guard after asking questions about the firm’s waste disposal system.