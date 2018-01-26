Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

GDP grew 3.1% last year

The economy last year grew at its fastest pace in three years, the central bank said yesterday, thanks to robust exports of technology products, including semiconductors, and growing consumer spending. The economy expanded 3.1 percent, up from 2.8 percent in 2016 and the fastest since 2014’s 3.3 percent, the Bank of Korea said. Production in the country’s manufacturing sector expanded 4.2 percent last year, the highest since 2011, and investment in corporate infrastructure jumped 14.6 percent, the fastest since 2010. Consumer spending also rose 2.6 percent, the fastest pace since 2011.

MALAYSIA

Policy rate raised to 3.25%

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in more than three years, becoming the first in Southeast Asia to tighten monetary policy after years of low rates. Bank Negara Malaysia increased the overnight policy rate to 3.25 percent from 3 percent, it said in a statement yesterday, as predicted by 16 of the 20 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The central bank signaled in November last year that it might adjust its stance given the strength of the economy. The government is forecasting growth of as much as 5.5 percent this year, buoyed by a global trade recovery and rising domestic spending.

GERMANY

Consumer confidence rising

Consumer confidence is expected to inch up next month, a closely watched survey forecast yesterday, as political gears grinding in Berlin fail to slow the tempo of Europe’s biggest economy. Market research firm GfK said its forward-looking poll of about 2,000 people climbed 0.2 points to 11 for next month, slightly higher than analysts’ expectations. Consumers “clearly see the German economy in a boom” and expect it to benefit them personally, the firm said in a statement.

AUTOMAKERS

Ford says tough times ahead

Ford Motor Co said that its full-year earnings jumped 65 percent to US$7.6 billion last year due to tax and pension changes, but added that this year would be tougher. The adjusted earnings of US$1.78 per share fell just short of analysts’ predictions of earnings of US$1.79 per share, a FactSet poll showed. The company’s automotive revenue rose slightly to US$145.7 billion, although its global sales remained flat at 6.6 million cars and trucks. That was higher than the US$144 billion analysts had forecast. The automaker has said it expects to earn between US$1.45 and US$1.70 per share this year.

FINANCE

GE insurance unit probed

General Electric Co (GE) is being investigated by US federal regulators for a US$15 billion hit it took to cover miscalculations made by an insurance unit. The company revealed last week that it would take a US$6.2 billion charge in its fourth quarter after a subsidiary, North American Life & Health, underestimated how much it would cost to pay for the care of people who lived longer than projected. During a conference call on Wednesday to discuss its fourth-quarter earnings report, GE Transportation chief executive Jamie Miller said that the company had been notified that the US Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating the process that led to the mishap at the insurance unit.