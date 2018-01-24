Westin shifts strategy to lift revenue over holiday

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The Westin Taipei (台北威斯汀六福皇宮) aims to boost its dining revenue by reaching out to small families and single customers for the Lunar New Year holiday, officials said yesterday.

While some restaurants have launched special holiday menus aimed at companies and large families, the five-star facility underscored discounts for individuals and small families.

“The strategy aims to cater to people who cannot go home for family reunions over the holiday, especially on Lunar New Year’s Eve,” communications director Anne Wang (王淺秋) told a media gathering.

Single diners at Elite Cafe are to be offered a 15 percent discount on Feb. 15, Lunar New Year’s Eve, for a set menu of NT$1,588 (US$54), plus a 10 percent service charge, Wang said.

The hotel’s restaurants and banquet halls are also to allow companies to reserve at least three tables for year-end banquets, whereas a larger gathering was previously required to receive discounts and other benefits, she said.

The adjustment was not due to a business downturn, but rather reflects the hotel’s intention to serve all companies, regardless of their size, she added.

The hotel’s restaurants also periodically introduce new dishes to attract new guests and retain old customers, said Paul Chu (朱昱瑋), chef at Shanghainese restaurant Liu Yuan (留園).

The Westin Taipei is the flagship property of Leofoo Tourism Group (六福旅遊集團), which reported NT$3.26 billion in revenue for last year, up 1.12 percent from 2016, on the back of an improved economy, company data showed.

The facility’s earnings held steady, despite new competition, but higher personnel and food costs made it difficult to boost the profit margin, Wang said.

However, frozen food sales last year posted significant gains after the hotel switched sales channels from Taiwan FamilyMart Co (全家便利商店) to President Chain Store Corp (統一超商), she added.