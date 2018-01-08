Chilisin Electronics revenue soared 130 percent last year

Staff writer

Chilisin Electronics Corp (奇力新) saw its revenue increase more than 130 percent last year over the previous year, figures released on Friday showed.

Consolidated revenue jumped 133.13 percent year-on-year to NT$12.537 billion (US$424.65 million), the nation’s largest power inductor manufacturer said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

Chilisin was the third Taiwanese passive components maker to report annual revenue exceeding NT$10 billion, after Yageo Corp (國巨) and Walsin Technology Corp (華新科), TWSE statistics showed.

Chilisin, which is 16 percent held by Yageo, was on an acquisition spree last year as part of its efforts to become one of the top three power inductor makers globally and the largest molding choke maker in the world.

The company in May bought a 49.9 percent stake in Hunnan Province-based YuanLing Xianghua Electronic Technology Co (沅陵向華), and in June completed the acquisition of supply chain peer Ralec Electronic Corp (旺詮).

In August it merged with Ferroxcube International Holding BV (飛磁), a maker of ferrite components and accessories.

On Wednesday last week, it announced the acquisition of Mag.Layers Scientific-Technics Co Ltd (美磊), the nation’s second-largest inductor maker, via a share-swap transaction worth NT$682.31 million. The deal is scheduled to take effect on July 1.

While Chilisin is hopeful of synergy from the Mag.Layers deal to boost its earnings, the consolidation of their manufacturing plants as well as integration of R&D and sales staff might take time, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a client note on Thursday.

In related news, Ralec on Tuesday said it plans to raise prices on certain chip resistor products by up to 15 percent for greater China distributors and agents, due to raw material price hikes and dwindling inventories.

It was the first price hike on chip resistors this year.

Increasing chip resistor prices could boost Chilisin’s overall revenue by 5.3 percent and gross margin by 0.6 to 0.9 percent, Jih Sun Securities Investment Consulting Co (日盛投顧) said in a note on Thursday.