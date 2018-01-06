Automotive components demand lifts Global PMX annual revenue to record

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Global PMX Co Ltd (智伸科), a provider of precision machinery processing services, on Thursday reported that its revenue for last year rose to a record high of NT$4.05 billion (US$137.2 million), citing continued global demand for automotive components.

That figure translated into a 14.79 percent increase from NT$3.53 billion in 2016, the company said in a statement.

Last month alone, revenue increased 26.84 percent year-on-year from NT$315.44 million to NT$400.1 million, the highest level in the company’s history, it added.

The strong performance — which boosted the company’s shares to close up 5.23 percent at NT$171 yesterday — was mainly supported by the increasing revenue contribution of parts used in automotive components after the company secured orders for dual-clutch transmissions from US-based BorgWarner Inc, Chinese-language media reported.

Global PMX’s main products include high-pressure pumps and anti-lock braking, electronic stability control and gasoline direct-injection systems.

Sales generated by auto parts contributed 69.47 percent of the firm’s total revenue in the first three quarters of last year, compared with 64.29 percent in the same period a year earlier, company data showed.

The firm has yet to release its revenue and sales breakdown for the whole of last year.

In a bid to meet rising customer demand, Global PMX’s board last year approved a plan to spend NT$900 million to set up another subsidiary in China’s Zhejiang Province to manufacture components for clients in the automotive and medical equipment industries.

The existing unit in Zhejiang contributed nearly 57 percent of total sales, the New Taipei City-based company said.

Global PMX’s board plans to raise up to NT$1.5 billion through the issuance of three-year unsecured convertible bonds to fund ongoing expansion projects and repay bank loans, it added.