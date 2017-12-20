CTBC Taiwan Dream Project certified by SVI

By Staff writer

CTBC Financial Holding Co’s (CTBC Holding, 中信金控) Social Return On Investment (SROI) report on its Taiwan Dream Project (臺灣夢計畫) was recently certified by the UK-based Social Value International (SVI), which is the first financial company to be certified by SVI.

SVI is a global network focused on social impact and social value. The organization had helped revising the methodology of SROI, which helps enterprises on social value and impact measurement, reporting and management.

A total of 90 reports on SROI, including CTBC Holding’s, were certified by SVI, according to CTBC.

CTBC Holding said it adopted the SROI measurement on one of its Taiwan Dream Projects in Southern Taiwan— the Dahu Community (大湖社區) in Changhua County’s (彰化縣) Pitou Township (埤頭鄉).

The Taiwan Dream Project was initiated by CTBC Holding’s flagship banking entity, CTBC Bank Co Ltd (中國信託銀行), since 2015. The project calls on volunteers in communities to jointly look after children whose families are financial disadvantaged.

Under the SROI mechanism, CTBC Holding conducted a series of interviews and surveys on the residents, volunteers and children in the Dahu Community to evaluate the change prompted by the Taiwan Dream Project.

About 97 percent of children said they are proud to be a part of the community, 90 percent of parents said they think the project ease their financial burden and the loading of looking after their children, CTBC Holding said, citing its SROI report.

The company added that the report founds that 77 percent of volunteers said they were happy and feeling accomplished when volunteering at the Dahu Community.

Moreover, the resources invested on the Dahu Community because of CTBC Holding’s Taiwan Dream Project had jumped 440 percent annually, the firm said.

Overall, every NT$1 invested in the Dahu Community can generate NT$4.26 social value, CTBC Holding said, citing its SROI measurement result.

CTBC Holding said it plans to expand the SROI measurement on its other Taiwan Dream Project across the nation.

SVI and Social Value UK chief executive officer Jeremy Nicholls said in a press statement that CTBC Holding’s disclosure of its SROI is setting a positive example for its peers in the financial industry.

He said he hopes more enterprises could follow CTBC Holding’s step to utilize the SROI approach managing and improving their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects, tackling the social issues more efficiently.