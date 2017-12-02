Taipei 101 joins UPlan to attract tourists from China

Staff writer, with CNA

The Taipei 101 Mall has joined the UPlan platform operated by China UnionPay Co Ltd (中國銀聯), a bank card service provider, in a bid to attract more Chinese tourists when they visit Taipei, the owners of the landmark building said yesterday.

The shopping center is the first in Taiwan to embrace the UPlan platform, which can be used at more than 4,000 vendors in 12 nations, Taipei Financial Center Corp (TFCC, 台北金融大樓) said.

INDEPENDENT TRAVEL

With a decrease in the number of Chinese tourists visiting Taiwan, independent travelers now account for more than 50 percent of the total, TFCC spokesman Michael Liu (劉家豪) told reporters.

In light of this development, the Taipei 101 Mall has decided to join UnionPay’s UPlan to provide discounts and increase purchases by Chinese patrons, he said.

UPlan adopts mobile Internet technologies to facilitate precision marketing and instant discounts for cross-border purchases, the UnionPay Web site said.

UPlan offers an extensive selection of quick response codes, which customers scan for discount coupons on products at participating overseas merchants, paying for the products with their UnionPay card, it says.

In addition to vendors, the UPlan platform also works with international airlines and hotels to offer UnionPay cardholders comprehensive discounts.

Under the cooperative deal with TFCC, UnionPay cardholders would be eligible for a cash reimbursement of up to NT$300 for every NT$2,000 purchase made from yesterday to Feb. 28.

OFFSET DECLINE

A move to attract more independent Chinese travelers to Taiwan is expected to offset the effect of the declining number of group tourists on travel plans arranged by travel agencies.

Taipei 101’s observation deck has been visited by many foreign visitors eager to get an elevated view of the nation’s capital, while the shopping mall houses many international brands, including an official Apple Store.

Taipei 101 is hoping that customer outreach, such as participation in the UPlan platform and a move to hold a New Year’s Eve fireworks display, will help bring more foreign tourists to the building, Liu said.