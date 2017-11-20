Britain to budget billions for AI, autonomous cars

AFP, LONDON

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond is to announce ￡75 million (US$99.1 million) in funding for artificial intelligence (AI) and plans to put driverless cars on UK roads by 2021 in his autumn budget speech on Wednesday.

Hammond is to announce regulatory changes to allow Britain’s driverless car industry, which the government estimates could be worth ￡28 billion by 2035, to get cars on the road within as little as three years, according to extracts of the budget released by the British Exchequer yesterday.

Hammond, who is under pressure to deliver an eye-catching budget after Brexit spats with Cabinet colleagues, will also announce a ￡400 million fund for companies hoping to roll out electric-car charging points across the country.

People hoping to buy a battery-electric vehicle will also be able to access funding as Britain attempts to move toward zero-emission transportation.

With a focus on tech industries, the government is also planning to spend ￡75 million supporting companies that develop AI and ￡160 million in developing 5G technology, which it believes will be necessary for the mass rollout of driverless cars.

However, Hammond is likely to be judged more on his social spending policies, particularly on his housing policy, in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster, which killed 71 people.

The government is to build 300,000 new homes a year — an increase on the 217,000 built in the last fiscal year — through “billions of pounds” of investment and rules that would make it easier for construction companies to build on sites that already have planning approval, Hammond told the Sunday Times.

In a preview of Wednesday’s budget, Hammond vowed to do “whatever it takes” to get homes built and said he would launch an investigation into builders who hoard land and local authorities who block developments.

Since the spring budget, the UK’s growth outlook has not improved and interest rates rose for the first time in a decade — bad news for mortgage holders. The potential shocks caused by Brexit and a reassessment of productivity data are constraining Hammond’s room for giveaways.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg