Staff writer, with CNA

BEVERAGES

Bubbel Tea makers ally

More than 30 domestic bubble tea supply chains and brands, such as Inkism International Corp’s (墨力國際) Yi Fang (一芳水果茶) and Royal Tea Taiwan Co Ltd’s (貢茶國際) Gongcha (貢茶), have formed a strategic alliance to promote bubble tea in global markets, the Taiwan External Trade and Development Council (TAITRA, 外貿協會) said yesterday. Taiwan domestically sells 1.02 billion cups of bubble tea annually, about 44 cups per person, TAITRA said, citing Ministry of Economic Affairs data. TAITRA said there is a huge business potential if the newly formed alliance can help extend bubble tea’s reach.

BANKING

E.Sun ATMs to hold yen

E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) yesterday said that automated teller machines (ATMs) at 60 of its branches in Taiwan would be upgraded before the end of the year to allow cash withdrawals of yen. All of its 138 branches nationwide are to be upgraded by February, the lender said, adding that other foreign currencies would be made available for withdrawal at select branches. Separately, the bank’s parent, E.Sun Financial Holding Co (玉山金控), reported that net income in the first three quarters of the year rose 8.1 percent annually to NT$11.58 billion (US$384.1 million).

PHARMACEUTICALS

Sinphar to receive new tech

Sinphar Pharmaceutical Co (杏輝藥品) yesterday said that after two years of negotiations, it is poised to ink a technology transfer agreement with a major Japanese eye medication supplier to expand its presence in the segment. The company is to gain proprietary aseptic manufacturing and packaging technologies, it said without identifying its partner. Sinphar said that it is aiming to introduce new eye medication products that cause less discomfort and allergic reactions. The products are slated to be launched in Taiwan, South Korea and Southeast Asian nations, it said.

RETAIL

Materials drag Taisun profit

Taisun Int’l (Holding) Corp (泰昇), which makes diapers, sanitary pads and adult incontinence products, posted a net profit of NT$63.03 million for last quarter, a 15.46 percent decrease from NT$74.56 million a year earlier, dragged down by rising raw material prices. That represented earnings per share of NT$1.77, down from NT$2.41 per share a year ago, its data showed. Sales in the third quarter of the year rose 6.24 percent annually to NT$381.61 million from NT$359.19 million a year ago, but gross margin fell to 29.55 percent from 34.47 percent due to increasing pulp prices.

INVESTMENT

Foreign holdings increase

Foreign institutional investors have increased their holdings of shares listed on the Taipei Exchange (TPEX) by nearly twofold since 2010, TPEX chairman Philip Chen (陳永誠) said yesterday. Foreign holdings rose from 11.3 percent in 2010 to 22.05 percent as of the end of Tuesday’s session, compared with 20.16 percent at the end of last year, Chen said. The semiconductor sector, which makes up 45 percent of the TPEX’s market capitalization, garnered the most ownership by foreign institutions, while the biotechnology sub index had underperformed for the most part of this year, he said. TPEX’s listed companies reported that combined sales rose 5.72 percent annually while 54.79 percent of TPEX-listed companies saw revenues growth, Chen said.