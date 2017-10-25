Sea Group meets with Taiwan government officials, working together to improve Taiwan internet industry

By Charles Cheng / Staff reporter

This afternoon (Oct. 23rd), Nick Nash, the President of Sea Group, met with Mei-Yuei Ho, Senior Advisor of President Tsai’s office, and Ming-Hsin Kung, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs. The two parties had in-depth discussions on plans to further the Internet industry in Taiwan. Sea is the largest Internet company in Greater Southeast Asia with leadership presence in gaming, e-commerce and online payment. Their best-known games includes League of Legends (LoL) and Arena of Valor (AoV).Moreover, their e-commerce business, Shopee, has risen to the top platforms in Southeast Asia.

Ho stated that Taiwanese government recognizes gaming and e-commerce are both booming in Taiwan and will continue to support the development in these industries. Taiwan welcomes any types of foreign investments as long as they stay within the courses of regulations and related laws.

President Nick Nash also confirms long-term investment in Taiwan due to its thriving Internet industry. “The SMEs in Taiwan have proven track records in entrepreneurship. We also have many outstanding young e-sports players, not to mention the abundance of seasoned talents. We hired more than 500 talents in Taiwan. We are excited about committing ourselves in the market for the long run.”

Sea’s operation covers seven countries in Southeast Asia and Taiwan and is currently the largest Internet technology company in the region. Last Friday, Sea announced its initial public offering in the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), which made them the very first Internet company from Southeast Asia to be listed in the NYSE.