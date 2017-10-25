Kee Song to open farm in Malaysia by year end

By Kuo Chia-erh / Staff reporter

Poultry producer Kee Song Bio-Technology Holdings Ltd (其祥) said its new farm in southern Malaysia might start contributing revenue next year, the latest progress made by the company to enhance its market position in Southeast Asia.

The farm, which cost nearly 30 million ringgit (US$7.09 million), has an estimated annual capacity of 3.6 million broilers, the company said.

Kee Song plans to complete construction of the farm by the end of this year so it can start to ship in the first quarter of next year at the earliest, a company official said.

Equipped with automatic feeding and watering systems, the facility is to be more efficient than traditional poultry farms, Kee Song said.

MAJOR PLAYER

The investment is part of the firm’s plan to develop an integrated supply chain of broilers to satisfy growing customer demand in Southeast Asia and cement its market position in the region.

Kee Song is the second-largest poultry supplier in Singapore and one of the biggest poultry producers in Malaysia, data showed.

Looking forward, the company said it plans to allocate about NT$550 million (US$18.17 million) for a new food processing plant in Singapore to produce frozen chicken products.

The plant is scheduled to start operations in the second quarter of next year, the company said.

CHICKEN OR THE EGG

Kee Song has also been working on a project to build several egg incubators in Malaysia’s Negeri Sembilan state to have greater control over its Southeast Asian supply chain.

The company, which has paid-in capital of NT$368.16 million, did not disclose its overall budget for this year.

The company posted revenue of NT$195.88 million last month, a 4.79 percent annual increase from NT$186.92 million on the back of growing customer demand.

That brought cumulative revenue in the first nine months to NT$1.9 billion, a 1.64 percent year-on-year increase from NT$1.86 billion, according to a company filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.