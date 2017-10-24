Grand Hyatt Taipei expects revenue spike in Q4

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

The Grand Hyatt Taipei (台北君悅大飯店) expects its revenue to rise between 10 and 20 percent this quarter with the arrival of the high season and its promotion of dining vouchers at the International Travel Fair.

The nation’s largest five-star hotel by number of guestrooms saw occupancy rates hold steady at 85 percent this year, even though the sector saw a modest decline due to fierce competition and falling number of travelers.

“We aim to boost voucher sales by 10 percent during the trade fair this year by offering vouchers that are less expensive, but more flexible in terms of dining choices,” the hotel’s assistant public relations manager Eli Li (李偉台) said by telephone.

The four-day show last year generated NT$20 million (US$660,895) in revenue, he said.

The hotel is to promote vouchers for its popular buffet restaurant Cafe (凱菲屋) at NT$2,500 for two guests on weekdays or afternoon tea buffets for four people, a 35 percent discount, Li said.

The Cantonese restaurant Pearl Liang (漂亮) is to offer set meal vouchers of roast goose and lobster for four people at NT$3,990, a discount of 32 percent, he said.

Food and beverage sales account for 40 percent of overall revenue while the 853 guestrooms contribute 60 percent, Li said.

Occupancy rates are expected to increase to 20 percent this quarter along with an increase in Western travelers spending the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays in Taiwan, he said.

The hotel in the heart of the city’s Xinyi District (信義) is the top lodging choice among foreign leisure and business travelers, Li said.

The travel fair is to take place from Friday to Monday at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall.