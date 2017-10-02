Curtailing bitcoin, China invests in blockchain

Staff writer, with CNA

Bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co Ltd (巨大機械) on Friday said that two bicycle models listed as being recalled by Chinese authorities have nothing wrong with them and are also not sold in Taiwan.

China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ) posted a notice on its Web site saying that as of Friday, Giant was recalling from the Chinese market two models of its bicycles equipped with a disk brake on the front wheel.

The bikes being recalled were manufactured between January 2007 and August this year, and have a “flawed design” in the quick release lever affixed to the front wheel that could pose a danger to riders, the notice said.

If the device’s screw nut is loosened during cycling, the quick release could interfere with the disk brake, causing the front wheel to stop running abruptly or to become detached from the body of the bike, the notice said, adding that 654,168 of the affected bikes had been sold in China.

However, Giant said the AQSIQ’s notice was not a recall.

There was nothing wrong with the quick release device, but some users were found to have failed to put their bicycles’ front wheel back on correctly after disassembling them for storage, the company said.

Owners of the affected bicycles can take their bike to one of Giant’s service centers in China to have the quick release replaced with one that is easier to handle if they want, the company said.