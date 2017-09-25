Global crude hikes push CPC prices to seven-month high

Staff writer, with CNA

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) is to increase domestic gasoline and diesel prices today by NT$0.3 and NT$0.4 per liter respectively, pushing prices at the pump to a seven-month high.

This is the fifth consecutive week that fuel prices have risen.

Global crude prices rose amid a falling number of drilling rigs in the US and news that Iraq expressed support for a decision to extend a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations to cut output.

CPC said that its average price for crude oil was US$55.02 per barrel this week, up from US$53.7 per barrel last week.

Taking into account the New Taiwan dollar’s depreciation of NT$0.096 against the US dollar, CPC said its weighted oil price formula increased 2.23 percent, which translates into an increase of NT$0.3 per liter in the wholesale prices of its gasoline products and NT$0.4 per liter for diesel.

Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced the same hikes a day earlier.