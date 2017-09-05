Staff writer

ELECTRONICS

New products boost TPK

TPK Holding Co (宸鴻), which supplies touch modules for Apple Inc’s smartwatches and iPads, yesterday posted revenue that rose 2.02 percent to NT$10.25 billion (US$340.5 million) for last month, compared with NT$10.05 billion the previous year, benefiting from new product launches by its customers. That represented about a 7 percent month-on-month increase from NT$9.58 billion in July. TPK said that 25 to 30 percent quarterly growth in revenue for this quarter is achievable, indicating that revenue could hit NT$28 billion to NT$29 billion. In the first eight months of the year, TPK’s revenue jumped 14.1 percent to NT$63.66 billion, from NT$55.79 billion the previous year.

BANKING

King’s Town income rises

Tainan-based King’s Town Bank (京城銀行) yesterday reported that its net income last month rose 14.4 percent year-on-year to NT$516 million, bringing profits in the first eight months to NT$3.79 billion, up 20.5 percent from the previous year. Earnings per share during the January-to-August period were NT$3.3. The company attributed the gain to a rise in lending to small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as growth in investment profits.

BANKING

Local banks eye new system

The Financial Supervisory Commission yesterday said that a number of large local banks have expressed an interest in transitioning to a risk-based regulatory system. Three foreign banks have already transitioned to the new system, while local lenders can join in January next year, the commission said. Under the new system, compliance requirements are determined by the level of risk associated with specific products and businesses, as opposed to standardized and routine audits, the commission said. Foreign banks have been quicker to adopt the system as are governed by the same approach in other markets.

AUTOMATION

Delta touts production line

Delta Electronics Inc (台達電) is to showcase its newest high-flexibility multi-tasking smart production line at the Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition tomorrow, as the company seeks to demonstrate its technological capability in industrial automation, Delta said in a statement yesterday. The latest solutions integrate Delta’s hardware and software to provide a smart, multi-tasking product line for customized production, the company said.

RESIN MAKERS

Swancor bullish on outlook

Resin maker Swancor Holding Co Ltd (上緯) yesterday posted a pre-tax profit of NT$45.07 million for last month, or earnings per share of NT$0.5, according to a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange. That represented an 86.9 percent increase from NT$24.12 million in the same period last year, primarily due to improving demand. Swancor remains optimistic about its business outlook on the back of increasing orders from Goldwind Science and Technology Co (金風科技), China’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, company officials said last month.

HOSPITALITY

Hanazono to revamp menu

Taipei Garden Hotel’s (台北花園大酒店) Japanese restaurant, Hanazono, is to launch a new menu to shore up hot pot sales as the weather turns cooler. The restaurant is seeking to increase its revenue by between 10 and 20 percent with the launch of the new menu on Friday, assistant director of marketing and communications Blythe Chao (趙芝綺) said.