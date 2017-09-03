Videos flood Web sites as publishers chase ad revenue

By Gerry Smith / Bloomberg

Mic, a Web site aimed at millennials, used to employ 40 writers and editors producing articles on topics like “celebrating beauty” and “strong women.”

Ten were let go this month, with most in the revamped newsroom of 63 now focused on making videos for places such as Facebook.

Critics have called such moves “100 percent cynical” and out of sync with audience demand. Yet Americans are watching more video snippets online, either because they secretly like them or because they are getting harder to avoid.

The growing audience for video, more valuable to advertisers than the space next to words, is causing Web sites to shift resources in what has become known across the industry as the pivot to video.

“When you think about how many hours people spend watching video versus reading, the audience has already spoken,” Mic chief executive officer Chris Altchek said.

The outlet’s viewers spend 75 percent of their time with “visual” content like videos, not text, he said.

Americans are expected to spend 81 minutes per day watching digital video in 2019, up from 61 minutes in 2015, according to projections by research firm eMarketer.

Time spent reading a newspaper is expected to drop to 13 minutes per day from 16 minutes during the period. The question is whether those trends will sustain the growing number of outlets flooding social networks with video clips.

“It’s alarming,” eMarketer analyst Paul Verna said. “Publishers are throwing their hats into a ring that’s unproven.”

Dozens of writers and editors have also been laid off this summer at news outlets like Vocativ, Fox Sports, Vice and MTV News. All of the moves were tied in part to focusing more resources on making videos.

Publishers are heading in this direction even though polls show consumers find video ads more irritating than TV commercials.

Google and Apple Inc are testing features that let you mute Web sites with auto-play videos or block them entirely.

More young Americans prefer reading the news than watching it, according to a survey last year by the Pew Research Center.

However, many publishers have little choice. Facebook Inc and Google are vacuuming up the lion’s share of digital ad dollars, forcing news sites to find other ways to make money. Some media outlets are focusing on subscriptions. Others are getting into e-commerce.

However, those options take time to bear fruit. Video provides a quick infusion of revenue because advertisers are clamoring for it.

“No site is ‘pivoting to video’ because of audience demand,” Talking Points Memo publisher Josh Marshall tweeted last month. “They are pivoting to video because the industry is in the midst of a monetization crisis.”

Advertisers are willing to pay more to have their messages in videos because they think it is harder for people to ignore them.

Ad industry executives often refer to what is called “banner blindness,” or Internet users who overlook banner ads at the top of Web sites.

Video ad rates vary depending on their format. However, the spots can sell for as much as US$27 per thousand impressions, while display ads — think of the infamous belly fat ads — can go for just US$0.50 per thousand viewers or less, said Brian Mandelbaum, chief executive officer of Clearstream, which helps brands buy digital video advertising.

“Advertiser interest in video is insatiable,” said Jason Kint, chief executive officer of Digital Content Next, a trade association representing publishers, such as the New York Times, Business Insider and Bloomberg. “Any CFO is going to say: ‘How can we get more video?’”