ENERGY

CPC hikes LPG prices

State-run oil refiner CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said it would raise prices for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) items, while keeping those for liquefied natural gas (LNG) products unchanged from last month. From today, prices for household LPG are to increase by NT$1.9 per kilogram and by NT$1.1 per liter for LPG used in cars to reflect an increase in international LPG contract prices, CPC said in a statement. The price of a 20kg household gas cylinder — often used by families, restaurants and food stands — is to increase by NT$38.

TELECOMS

Note 8 pre-orders end

Chunghwa Telecom Co (中華電信) yesterday said it has completed pre-orders for Samsung Electronics Co’s latest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy Note 8, on the first day of the campaign. The orchid gray model was the most popular among Taiwanese, making up 60 percent of pre-orders, Chunghwa said in a statement. Orchid gray is an exclusive color for the Taiwanese market. People who placed pre-orders can start receiving the device on Sept. 12 at the earliest, the company said. Taiwan Mobile Co (台灣大) and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co (遠傳電信) yesterday also began taking pre-orders for the Note 8, which are to run for a week.

GOVERNMENT

MOU signed with US firm

The Ministry of Economic Affairs inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Rockwell Automation Inc in Cleveland, Ohio, to join forces in exploring “smart” machine business opportunities, the ministry said yesterday. Taiwanese firms and Rockwell are to codevelop “smart” manufacturing systems based on the MOU, the ministry said in a press statement, without naming the local companies. The collaboration is expected to increase Taiwanese machinery makers’ competitiveness in the field of “smart” machinery, given the US company’s strong capability in industrial automation technologies and its global presence, the ministry said.

GOVERNMENT

El Salvador tariffs reduced

Taiwan on Wednesday signed four resolutions with El Salvador following the second annual Taiwan-El Salvador-Honduras free trade agreement (FTA) executive committee meeting in Taipei. The Ministry of Economic Affairs on Thursday said that the two nations agreed to make annual reductions in tariffs on each other’s exports, including aloe vera juice, jello and tape from Taiwan, and dried pineapple, dried mango, dried plantain and dried banana from El Salvador. The 5 to 10 percent tariffs are to be reduced to zero in 10 years’ time, the ministry said. The FTA was signed on May 7, 2007, and went into effect in 2008.

TECHNOLOGY

Taipei to host IT congress

This year’s World Congress on Information Technology (IT) is to be held in Taipei from Sunday next week to Sept. 13, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday. This year’s theme will be “Living the Digital Dream,” addressing challenges and potential opportunities faced by digital economies and “smart” cities with particular reference to high-level policies, transformation strategies, technology application and business models, the ministry said. More than 900 foreign visitors from 80 nations are expected to attend, it added. The congress was launched in 1978 by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance and has since become a premier international IT forum. Taiwan last hosted the congress in 2000.