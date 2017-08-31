Agencies

UNITED STATES

Survey suggests easing

JPMorgan Chase & Co said the Treasury market is acting like the US Federal Reserve is more likely to ease policy than to tighten. The bank’s client survey showed 75 percent of respondents were neutral on the bond market, a five-year high. Curiously, the poll has only favored neutrality to such an extent on 22 occasions in its 26-year history. “Every other instance has occurred just prior to or during a Fed easing regime,” JPMorgan said. “Investors appear to be de-risking as geopolitical tensions have risen and in anticipation of domestic fiscal issues, which could further contribute to uncertainty in September.” Yields on 10-year Treasuries dropped to a nine-month low of 2.08 percent this week, as North Korea lobbed missiles over Japan.

MINING

Sibanye not paying dividend

Sibanye Gold Ltd said it would not pay an interim dividend for the first time since it began trading in 2013, as the biggest producer of South African gold reported a first-half loss. The results in the six months through June were affected by a big impairment charge on unprofitable mines it plans to close, provision for a settlement in a lung disease class-action lawsuit and financing costs following its US$2.2 billion purchase of US platinum-group metals producer Stillwater Mining Co. Sibanye’s net debt following the Stillwater deal rose to US$1.69 billion at the end of June.

BANKING

ICBC’s Q2 profits rise 2.3%

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC, 中國工商銀行) the world’s largest lender by assets, reported a 2.3 percent gain in second-quarter profit as it reined in bad loans. Net income for the three months through June rose to 77.2 billion yuan (US$11.7 billion), from 75.45 billion yuan a year earlier, according to quarterly figures derived from first-half earnings ICBC reported to Hong Kong’s stock exchange yesterday. China’s economic recovery has helped fuel loan growth at the four biggest banks, which together control about one-third of the nation’s US$36 trillion of banking assets.

BANKING

Berkshire buys BoA shares

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc exercised warrants to buy 700 million shares of Bank of America Corp (BoA), locking in an US$11.5 billion investment gain in a move that was telegraphed earlier this year. Buffett invested US$5 billion in the bank in 2011, in exchange for preferred stock and the right to buy common shares. The cash infusion helped the bank put to rest doubts about whether it had enough capital and its shares have more than tripled since then.

ENERGY

Petrofac earnings fall 10.7%

British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd yesterday reported a 10.7 percent fall in core earnings for the first-half, as subdued oil prices forced exploration and drilling companies to defer or cancel service contracts. The order backlog stood at US$12.5 billion as of June 30, said the company, which designs, builds, operates and maintains oil and gas facilities. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization fell to US$323 million for the first half ended June 30. Revenue for the half year fell about 20 percent to US$3.13 billion. Petrofac also declared a dividend of US$12.7 per share for the half year, a reduction of 42 percent compared to last year.