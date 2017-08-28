Agencies

CHINA

Firms maintain profit surge

The country’s industrial firms maintained a profit surge, underscoring the economy’s resilience even amid slowing factory output and investment. Industrial profits last month increased 16.5 percent from a year earlier, versus the 19.1 percent pace a month earlier, the nation’s statistics bureau said yesterday. The robust earnings might not be sustainable though, as slowing producer inflation and rising real interest rates might squeeze factories and mills in the coming months.

SOUTH AFRICA

Few bid for rhino horns

A rhino breeder who held what he called the world’s first legal online auction of rhino horns said there were fewer bidders and sales than expected. However, a law firm representing breeder John Hume on Saturday said that the two-day auction sets the stage for future sales. It said “very few” bidders signed up because they had fewer than two days to register after a court ordered the government to grant a selling permit to Hume. Hume said a legal trade will undercut rhino poaching. While the court opened the way to a domestic trade in rhino horn, the government said it respects an international trade ban dating to 1977.

TECHNOLOGY

Neuralink to sell stocks

Neuralink Corp, the start-up cofounded by Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk, has taken steps to sell as much as US$100 million in stock to fund the development of technology that connects human brains with computers. The San Francisco-based company has already gotten US$27 million in funding, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk said via Twitter on Friday that Neuralink is not seeking outside investors.

CONSTRUCTION

Aecon considering sale

Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc on Friday confirmed as its shares skyrocketed that it has hired advisers to explore a potential sale. Aecon, which helped build Toronto’s CN Tower, is working with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Montreal on the sales process. The company could attract interest from Chinese bidders, people familiar with the matter said. “Any transaction would be intended to create shareholder value and enhance the company’s capabilities and growth potential,” Aecon said.

ENERGY

YPF hires Citigroup for sale

YPF SA, Argentina’s biggest oil company, has hired Citigroup Inc to help sell its controlling stake in Metrogas SA, the country’s largest gas distributor, according to two people with knowledge of the plan. Citigroup was selected among more than 10 investment banks to advise on what might be the biggest merger and acquisition deal in Argentina this year, according to one of the people.

TRAVEL

Hertz shares dive on report

Hertz Global Holdings Inc shares plunged after an analyst report suggested the troubled rental-car company might have risked defaulting on its debt by canceling plans to redeem bonds last month. The stock fell as much as 11 percent after Xtract Research analyst Valerie Potenza wrote in a report that Hertz’s reneged plan to refinance as much as US$450 million in bonds might have violated covenants. The move could constitute a default on the debt maturing in 2019, because the company told investors it planned to redeem those notes, she wrote.