ADVERTISING

WPP cuts full year outlook

WPP PLC, the world’s largest advertising group, yesterday cut its full-year net sales outlook after it missed first-half targets due to a drop in demand from consumer goods clients and weak trading in the US. WPP, led by the high-profile businessman Martin Sorrell, reported first-half like-for-like net sales down 0.5 percent, below a consensus of 0.7 percent growth. It cut its full-year underlying net sales target to between 0 and 1 percent growth, from a previous forecast of 2 percent growth. Despite the slowdown at the top line, the group reiterated its target for a 0.3 point improvement in its operating margin.

AVIATION

Air New Zealand profit falls

Air New Zealand yesterday posted a 17.5 percent fall in annual net profit as increased competition hit the carrier’s bottom line. The airline said net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was NZ$382 million (US$278 million), down from a record NZ$463 million in the previous financial year. The carrier said it was still its second-highest figure ever recorded, describing it as a “strong” result. Pre-tax earnings also dipped 20.5 percent to NZ$527 and operating revenue was off 2.3 percent at NZ$4.4 billion.

AUTOMAKERS

Solar roofs for Audis

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd (漢能薄膜發電集團) said its US unit, Alta Devices Inc, will work with Audi AG to outfit the rooftops of select models from the German car maker with solar cells. The cells will be used to harvest solar energy to power air conditioning and other electrical functions, boosting mileage in the process, Hong Kong-listed Hanergy said in a statement yesterday. The companies plan to present a vehicle prototype from Audi with a solar roof by the end of the year. Eventually, the companies plan to use solar energy to provide additional primary power, Hanergy said. Alta Devices, which was acquired by Hanergy in 2014, produces gallium arsenide thin-film solar cells.

MACROECONOMICS

UAE to tax tobacco, drinks

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will start imposing a tax on selected goods starting on Oct. 1 as Gulf Arab nations seek to deepen government revenue to counter the drop in oil prices. A levy on designated goods — tobacco, energy drinks and soft drinks — will include those sold at airports and free zones, Ministry of Finance Undersecretary Younis Al Khoori told the state-run WAM news agency. Products purchased at airports by travelers taking the goods abroad will be exempt, he said. The levy is estimated to generate about 7 billion dirhams (US$1.9 billion) in annual revenue for the UAE government, according to WAM.

ENERGY

US puts duties on biodiesel

The US on Tuesday announced new import duties on biodiesel imports from Argentina and Indonesia, which officials said received improper government subsidies. The action was spurred by complaints from a coalition of US producers who said the imports constituted unfair competition. According to preliminary US Department of Commerce determinations, Argentinian imports were subsidized at a rate of 50.3 percent to 64.2 percent while Indonesian imports benefited from subsidies at a rate of 41 percent to 68.3 percent. The determinations are preliminary, with final determinations due on Nov. 7.