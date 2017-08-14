CPC Corp decides to keep gasoline, diesel prices same

Staff writer

CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) yesterday said that it would not adjust its gasoline and diesel prices this week, as global crude oil prices changed little last week.

The state-owned refiner said its average crude oil costs increased US$0.14 per barrel to US$51.19 last week from the previous week.

FACTORS

Positive factors, including Saudi Arabia’s reduction of its oil supplies to Asian customers and a continued decrease in US crude oil inventories, were offset by negative factors, such as Libya’s steady resumption of production that could aggravate the global oversupply, the company said.

After taking into account a depreciation of NT$0.028 in the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar during the week, CPC said it would keep domestic fuel prices unchanged this week from last week based on its weighted pricing mechanism.

FORMOSA

CPC’s statement came one day after privately owned Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced that it would not raise its prices this week, ending three weeks of price hikes.