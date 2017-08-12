Investors rush to German bonds amid fiery rhetoric

Reuters, LONDON

Demand for German government bonds — seen as one of the safest financial securities in the world — intensified yesterday as US President Donald Trump issued a new round of fiery rhetoric against North Korea.

Trump said his earlier threat to unleash “fire and fury” on Pyongyang might not have been tough enough, after North Korea’s state run news agency said earlier it would complete plans in the middle of this month to fire four missiles to land near Guam.

MARKET ROUT

US and Asian stocks plunged overnight, with investors instead fleeing to safe haven assets, including German government bonds, among the best-rated and most liquid assets in the world.

Equity benchmarks from Hong Kong to Sydney yesterday extended losses and European equity index futures fell after the S&P 500 Index halted an unprecedented stretch of calm on US equity markets, and the CBOE Volatility Index soared 44 percent.

South Korea’s stocks and currency fell while volatility spiked.

“Geopolitical tensions are the main focus. The S&P 500 was down 1.5 percent last night and many investors are becoming risk averse. That is helpful for German bonds,” DZ Bank AG strategist Andy Cossor said.

BOND YIELDS DROP

As a result, Germany’s 10-year government bond yields — which move inversely to the price — dropped below 0.4 percent for the first time since June 29, almost 20 basis points below its peak last month.

The fall comes even though long-term eurozone inflation expectations remain fairly high and investors are anticipating a withdrawal of extraordinary monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank, factors that should normally push yields higher.

Japanese, British and US 10-year government bond yields are also at or close to their lowest level since late June.

The gap between Italian and German borrowing costs — a closely followed measure of political tensions — reached its widest level in more than three weeks yesterday.

“If you’re looking for safe haven assets then German bonds definitely is a better bet than Italy, but then all the peripheral spreads were close to lows so probably investors were happy to take profits as well,” Cossor said.

The Italy-Germany 10-year bond yield spread widened to 162 basis points, as much as 10 basis points wider than a month earlier.