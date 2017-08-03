Egypt expected to surpass US$10bn FDI goal: minister

Bloomberg

Egypt might exceed its US$10 billion target for foreign direct investment (FDI) this year as the weaker Egyptian pound reduces the cost of doing business in North Africa’s largest economy and a new investment law comes into force, Egyptian Minister of Investment Sahar Nasr said.

Nasr told reporters she had been approached by investors from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, China and the United Arab Emirates — including Emaar Properties PJSC chairman Mohamed Alabbar and Al Ghurair Group — about potential investments.

The pipeline for the fiscal year that began on Tuesday includes oil and gas, real estate, tourism and logistics investments, she said in an interview in Cairo on Monday.

Nasr said it was too early to comment on the size of the potential deals.

The Egyptian pound has halved in value against the US dollar since the central bank removed most currency controls in November last year, helping to end a foreign currency shortage and secure a US$12 billion loan from the IMF.

The government also embarked on a structural reform program that includes subsidy cuts and new taxes to control its ballooning budget deficit.

“With the devaluation, the cost of labor — blue or white collar — is lower than elsewhere,” Nasr said, adding that even with recent reductions in fuel subsidies, the cost of energy in Egypt remains less than in neighboring countries or other emerging economies.

“Egypt sure has an edge,” she said.

Egypt received about US$8.7 billion in foreign direct investment in the fiscal year ended June 30, Nasr said, an increase from US$6.9 billion a year earlier, but below its US$10 billion target.

US investors have also expressed an interest in doing deals, while companies that are already in Egypt, including Mars Inc and General Electric Co, are planning to expand, she said.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi ratified a new investment law this year aimed at cutting red tape, giving what Nasr called a “significant signal from the highest political level that, yes, Egypt is open for business.”

Though the weaker currency has boosted investor confidence and attracted inflows, it has also helped drive inflation above 30 percent, pressuring Egypt’s 93 million people, half of whom live near the poverty line — and confronting al-Sisi’s government with a major challenge.

The central bank has responded to rising inflation by increasing its benchmark interest rate by 7 percentage points since November last year, prompting some companies and economists to warn that the increased cost of borrowing could deter investment and depress growth.

Some economists have also cautioned that higher interest rates are unlikely to curb rising prices in a country with a large informal economy and where much of the population is unbanked.

High interest rates have not proven to be a major hurdle for investment, Nasr said, with companies more focused on currency issues and bureaucracy.

“Despite the complaints about bureaucracy, they’re still investing. We are also working full force to cut red tape,” she said. “In the oil and gas sector, currency convertibility was an issue, and now with the problem of the arrears being addressed, they are picking up investment at a faster rate.”