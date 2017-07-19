Home prices surge in smaller Chinese cities, bureau says

Bloomberg

Home prices surged in China’s smaller cities even as property curbs dragged down values in Beijing and Shanghai last month, highlighting the challenge for authorities trying to limit bubble risks.

New home prices, excluding government-subsidized housing, rose month-on-month in 60 of 70 cities, the National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday.

That compared with 56 in May.

In Beijing, prices fell 0.4 percent, the biggest decline in two years, and in Shanghai the fall was 0.2 percent.

That compared with increases in some smaller cities, such as Bengbu in Anhui Province, where the gain was about 2 percent, translating into a 17 percent increase from a year earlier.

Restrictions in bigger cities are spurring buying in smaller ones, underscoring the challenge China’s leaders face as they seek to cool asset bubbles and contain risks ahead of a party reshuffle later this year.

“The still-strong demand is mainly panic driven,” said Alan Jin (金增祥), a Hong Kong-based analyst at Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd.