Brexit could threaten online gaming companies in Gibraltar

By Patrick Rahir / AFP, GIBRALTAR

Deep inside the Rock of Gibraltar are vaults harboring a prized treasure: The servers that power the Web sites of online gaming companies, the territory’s biggest source of income, and their future could be under threat from Brexit.

Over the past 20 years, the limestone outcrop on Spain’s southern tip has become the unofficial capital of the global online gaming industry, home to major betting firms such as William Hill PLC.

Their servers are housed in three data centers, one of which is known as Continent8, which is hosted in the Admiralty Tunnel where former US president Dwight Eisenhower directed the Allied landings in North Africa in 1942.

The online gaming sector accounts for about a quarter of Gibraltar’s GDP, the territory’s Minister for Financial Services and Gaming Albert Isola said.

About 30 percent of the global online gaming sector — worth an estimated US$39.3 billion last year — was generated in Gibraltar, according to Simon Holliday, founder of consultants H2 Gambling Capital.

In the 1990s, before the dawn of the Internet, when bets were made by telephone, gaming operators began arriving in the territory attracted by low taxes and access to the European market.

Gibraltar only accepted top-notch, or triple-A, operators who must have a physical presence in the territory, and are bound by strict rules governing money laundering, underage gambling and addiction, Isola said.

“Because we were very careful whom we allowed in, we began to create a brand reputation,” he said.

While hundreds of firms are licensed in Malta, another major player, only 30 companies have an online gaming permit in Gibraltar.

The companies employ more than 3,000 people from all across Europe, and most live in Spain where housing is more affordable and the cost of living lower.

“We probably wouldn’t have grown the way we did if we didn’t have the hinterland,” said Peter Montegriffo, a lawyer who helps online gaming companies set up shop in Gibraltar.

However, Britain’s EU departure could pose a major headache for the industry.

“The major concern is the impact of how the border will work for industries like the gaming sector,” Montegriffo said.

Spain ceded Gibraltar in perpetuity to Britain in 1713, but has long wanted it back.

Madrid has renewed its claims since the Brexit referendum last year, fueling fears it could step up border checks, causing lengthy delays to enter the enclave.

This has been the case in previous periods of tension between Madrid and London.

Former Spanish leader Francisco Franco closed the border completely in 1969 and free travel between the two sides was only fully restored in 1985, just before Spain joined the EU.

“The Brexit challenge is hugely significant for Gibraltar,” Montegriffo said. “We don’t think that democratic Spain will use the frontier as a sort of weapon as it did 45 years ago, [but] it is uncharted territory.”

Lottoland, one of the world’s leading online lottery companies, has taken steps to ensure its 200 employees in Gibraltar can work from home if needed.

“It’s a way to hedge our bets and cover all eventualities. Business continuity is paramount,” Lottoland’s recruitment chief Andrea Lazenby said, speaking in the company’s offices overlooking Gibraltar’s marina.

The Brexit negotiations between London and Brussels have started and whatever terms are eventually agreed will also have an impact on the sector.